2025 35
October 1
Just Talk To It - the no-bs Way of Agentic EngineeringPublished:• 23 min read
A practical guide to working with AI coding agents without the hype.
September 2
Claude Code AnonymousPublished:• 4 min read
Introducing Claude Code Anonymous - a new meetup format for full-breadth developers.
Live Coding Session: Building ArenaPublished:• 4 min read
Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows.
August 6
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Just One More PromptPublished:• 5 min read
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
Don't read this Startup SlopPublished:• 4 min read
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - July 2025Published:• 6 min read
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI
July 7
Self-Hosting AI Models After Claude's Usage LimitsPublished:• 15 min read
After Claude Pro changed to weekly limits, I explored self-hosting Qwen3-Coder-480B with 400k context windows. Here's what I learned about costs, alternatives, and why Claude Code still dominates the landscape.
Logging Privacy ShenanigansPublished:• 7 min read
Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again.
VibeTunnel's first AI-anniversaryPublished:• 6 min read
It's been one month since we released the first version of VibeTunnel, and since in the AI world time is so much faster, let's call it VibeTunnel's first anniversary!
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shacklesPublished:• 4 min read
Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively
Command your Claude Code Army, ReloadedPublished:• 3 min read
Enhance your Claude Code workflow with VibeTunnel terminal title management for better multi-session tracking
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
June 19
Slot Machines for Programmers: How Peter Builds Apps 20x Faster with AIPublished:• 11 min read
Hi, I'm Claude. Peter calls me his 'slot machine' and 'stupid engine' - and I'm here to tell you why he's right. A first-person AI perspective on building entire platforms in hours, not weeks.
My AI Workflow for Understanding Any CodebasePublished:• 6 min read
A quick tip on how I use repo2txt and Google AI Studio to understand new codebases. Gemini's 1M token context window is perfect for asking questions about code.
stats.store: Privacy-First Sparkle AnalyticsPublished:• 3 min read
How curiosity about VibeTunnel users led me to build stats.store - a free, open source analytics backend for Sparkle using AI tools, all while cooking dinner.
Showing Settings from macOS Menu Bar Items: A 5-Hour JourneyPublished:• 7 min read
Why something as simple as showing a settings dialog from a macOS menu bar app took me 5 hours to figure out, and requires 50 lines of code for what should be a one-liner.
VibeTunnel: Turn Any Browser into Your Mac's TerminalPublished:• 15 min read
We built a browser-based terminal controller in one day using Claude Code, named pipes, and Xterm.js. No SSH needed, just open your browser and start typing. Check and command your agents on the go!
Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token CountingPublished:• 6 min read
How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs.
llm.codes: Make Apple Docs AI-ReadablePublished:• 4 min read
Built this when Claude couldn't read Apple's docs. Now it converts 69+ documentation sites to clean llms.txt. Free, instant, no BS.
Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to MentionPublished:• 8 min read
Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable.
Peekaboo MCP – lightning-fast macOS screenshots for AI agentsPublished:• 5 min read
Turn your blind AI into a visual debugger with instant screenshot capture and analysis
Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World ExperiencePublished:• 13 min read
How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement
Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and TearsPublished:• 10 min read
My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment.
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
Stop Over-thinking AI SubscriptionsPublished:• 6 min read
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and UnfilteredPublished:• 22 min read
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.
-
Finding My Spark AgainPublished:• 2 min read
I reflect on my post-exit journey from emptiness to rediscovering my passion for building, sparked by AI's transformative potential.
2021 3
April 1
Top-Level Menu Visibility in SwiftUI for macOSPublished:• 3 min read
Working around SwiftUI's CommandsBuilder limitations to conditionally show top-level menus on macOS using direct AppKit integration.
January 2
Fixing keyboardShortcut in SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Debugging and fixing a SwiftUI keyboardShortcut bug that fails when mixing SwiftUI with UIKit through reverse engineering and LLDB analysis.
Supporting Both Tap and Long Press on a Button in SwiftUIPublished:• 6 min read
Creating a SwiftUI button that supports both tap and long-press gestures by bridging to UIKit when SwiftUI's gesture system fails on Catalyst.
2020 21
December 1
On Using Apple Silicon Mac Mini for Continuous IntegrationPublished:• 9 min read
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.
November 1
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.
October 2
Gardening Your Twitter: Curating Your TimelinePublished:• 7 min read
Practical strategies for curating your Twitter timeline through strategic following, muting, and filtering to create an informative and enjoyable social media experience.
Gardening Your Twitter: Growing Your FollowersPublished:• 7 min read
Strategies for growing a meaningful Twitter following through authentic persona development, consistent engagement, and effective content creation based on 12 years of experience.
September 3
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.
Disabling Keyboard Avoidance in SwiftUI's UIHostingControllerPublished:• 6 min read
Fixing unwanted keyboard avoidance behavior in UIHostingController using runtime dynamic subclassing to override keyboard notification handling methods.
The State of SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Testing SwiftUI's production readiness in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur through Apple's Fruta sample app, revealing performance issues and platform-specific limitations.
August 1
Logging in SwiftPublished:• 15 min read
An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute.
June 5
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
Calling Super at Runtime in SwiftPublished:• 16 min read
Implementing dynamic super calls in Swift through runtime manipulation, assembly language, and ARM64 register management for InterposeKit.
zld — A Faster Version of Apple's LinkerPublished:• 3 min read
How to speed up iOS build times by 40% using zld, a drop-in replacement for Apple's linker, with practical integration tips for real projects.
How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen ExpressionPublished:• 10 min read
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.
Updating macOS on a HackintoshPublished:• 5 min read
A practical guide to safely updating macOS on a Hackintosh by first updating OpenCore bootloader and essential kexts before upgrading the system.
May 8
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
The Great Mac Catalyst Text Input Crash HuntPublished:• 8 min read
Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.
Jailbreaking for iOS DevelopersPublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive guide to iOS jailbreaking for developers, covering legal security research tools, debugging capabilities, and practical applications beyond app piracy.
Network Kernel Core DumpPublished:• 2 min read
Step-by-step instructions from Apple for capturing macOS kernel core dumps over a network connection between two Macs.
How to macOS Core DumpPublished:• 4 min read
A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.
Kernel Panics and Surprise boot-argsPublished:• 4 min read
Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.
The LG UltraFine 5K, kernel_task, and MePublished:• 9 min read
A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.
Let's Try This AgainPublished:• 1 min read
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.
2019 3
July 1
How We Work at PSPDFKitPublished:• 14 min read
An inside look at PSPDFKit's development processes, from proposal-based feature planning to monorepo management and release automation.
June 1
Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 10 min read
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.
May 1
WWDC for First-Timers, 2019 EditionPublished:• 22 min read
Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.
2018 5
November 1
Challenges of Adopting Drag and DropPublished:• 10 min read
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
September 1
Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the MacPublished:• 13 min read
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.
June 1
How to Use Slack and Not Go CrazyPublished:• 12 min read
Best practices for using Slack effectively in a distributed team without getting overwhelmed by notifications and channels.
March 1
Hardcore Debugging - Heavy Weapons for Hard BugsPublished:• 10 min read
Advanced debugging techniques for tracking memory management issues, retain/release cycles, and hard-to-find bugs in iOS development.
January 1
Binary Frameworks in SwiftPublished:• 8 min read
Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.
2017 2
June 1
Even Swiftier Objective-CPublished:• 10 min read
Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.
January 1
The Case for Deprecating UITableViewPublished:• 13 min read
Argues why UITableView should be deprecated in favor of UICollectionView for better flexibility and modern iOS development.
2016 12
October 1
Running tests with Clang Address SanitizerPublished:• 10 min read
Guide to using Clang Address Sanitizer for finding memory bugs, race conditions, and other runtime issues in iOS and Android development.
September 4
UI testing on iOS, without busy waitingPublished:• 5 min read
Comprehensive guide to effective UI testing on iOS using KIF framework without busy waiting and performance optimization techniques.
Hiring a distributed teamPublished:• 10 min read
Lessons learned about hiring and building a successful distributed remote team at PSPDFKit over six years.
Writing Good Bug ReportsPublished:• 13 min read
Essential guide to writing effective bug reports that help developers understand, reproduce, and fix issues quickly and efficiently.
Real-time collaboration, Apple, and youPublished:• 6 min read
Analysis of Apple's real-time collaboration features announced in 2016 and their implications for developers.
August 1
Converting Xcode Test Runs to JUnit, the Fast WayPublished:• 4 min read
A fast method for converting Xcode test results to JUnit format for better CI integration and test reporting.
July 1
Efficient iOS Version CheckingPublished:• 10 min read
Best practices for efficiently checking iOS versions in code while supporting multiple deployment targets.
June 1
Investigating Thread Safety of UIImagePublished:• 6 min read
Deep dive into UIImage thread safety issues and how to properly handle images in concurrent environments.
May 1
Swifty Objective-CPublished:• 18 min read
Modern Objective-C language features that make it more Swift-like, including nullability annotations, generics, and new syntax improvements.
April 2
Running UI Tests on iOS With Ludicrous SpeedPublished:• 11 min read
Techniques for dramatically speeding up UI test execution in Xcode using parallelization and optimization strategies.
A Pragmatic Approach to Cross-PlatformPublished:• 11 min read
How PSPDFKit shares a common C++ codebase across iOS, Android, and Web platforms while maintaining native user experiences.
March 1
Surprises with Swift ExtensionsPublished:• 5 min read
Common pitfalls and surprising behaviors when creating Swift extensions on Objective-C classes, with solutions for proper method naming.
2015 5
October 1
Using ccache for Fun and ProfitPublished:• 6 min read
Complete guide to using ccache to dramatically speed up C/C++/Objective-C build times for large iOS projects and CI systems.
April 2
UITableViewController designated initializer woesPublished:• 3 min read
Navigate the complications of subclassing UITableViewController after iOS 8.3 introduced designated initializers that break proper initialization patterns.
Researching ResearchKitPublished:• 6 min read
Analyze Apple's first major open-source project ResearchKit to discover interesting implementation details and practical iOS development solutions.
January 2
The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8Published:• 2 min read
Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
2014 5
July 2
Retrofitting containsString: on iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Backport iOS 8's convenient NSString containsString: method to iOS 7 using runtime patching that won't conflict with Apple's implementation.
A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch ForwardingPublished:• 8 min read
Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity.
May 1
Hacking with AspectsPublished:• 3 min read
Explore how Apple detects popover presentation in UIImagePickerController and learn to bypass the restriction using my Aspects library.
January 2
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
Fixing What Apple Doesn'tPublished:• 2 min read
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.
2013 6
December 1
How To Inspect The View Hierarchy Of Third-Party AppsPublished:• 3 min read
Learn how to inspect view hierarchies of third-party iOS apps using a jailbroken device and debugging tools like Reveal for design insights.
October 1
Fixing UISearchDisplayController On iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.
July 1
Smart Proxy DelegationPublished:• 4 min read
Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.
March 1
Adding Keyboard Shortcuts To UIAlertViewPublished:• 3 min read
Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.
February 2
How To Center Content Within UIScrollViewPublished:• 3 min read
Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.
UIAppearance for Custom ViewsPublished:• 4 min read
Learn how to properly implement UIAppearance in custom views, including important gotchas about setter tracking and initialization patterns.
2012 7
July 3
Hacking Block Support Into UIMenuItemPublished:• 12 min read
Implement block support for UIMenuItem by swizzling the responder chain to enable cleaner API patterns.
Using Subscripting With Xcode 4.4 And iOS 4.3+Published:• 2 min read
Use Objective-C's modern subscripting syntax with Xcode 4.4 and iOS 4.3+ through a clever header-only hack that enables array[index] notation.
Pimping recursiveDescriptionPublished:• 2 min read
Enhance UIView's recursiveDescription to clearly show view controller hierarchies and containment relationships for easier debugging.
April 4
NSURLCache Uses A Disk Cache As Of iOS 5Published:• 3 min read
Discover how NSURLCache in iOS 5 now automatically implements disk caching to a SQLite database based on Cache-Control headers.
Moving On... Or How Waiting For A Visa Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me.Published:• 4 min read
After months of waiting for a US visa, I share my journey from freelance to full-time indie developer and the creation of PSPDFKit.
Don't Call willChangeValueForKey Unless It's Really NeededPublished:• 4 min read
Learn why willChangeValueForKey and didChangeValueForKey are unnecessary when using setter methods for KVO in Objective-C.
RebootPublished:• 1 min read
This post marks the reboot of my blog where I plan to share iOS development insights and personal thoughts.