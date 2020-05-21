Network Kernel Core Dump

A week after Apple’s initial “macOS Core Dump” reply, and me sending a lot of questions their way, I got a really nice, human reply that explains the process via networking and a second Mac.

If you started here, read the backstory first: How to macOS Core Dump

I am sharing this for future reference:

Any Mac will work as a coredump server; you just need a gigabyte or so of free space per coredump. The kernel dump client can only be configured to transmit on a hard-wired Ethernet port, either built-in or over Thunderbolt. There is no support for transmitting core dumps across the AirPort interface, USB Ethernet, or across third-party Ethernet interfaces. This is an issue for early MacBook Air models which have no built-in Ethernet or Thunderbolt interfaces.

On the server (non-panicking) machine run:

sudo mkdir /PanicDumps

sudo chown root:wheel /PanicDumps

sudo chmod 1777 /PanicDumps

sudo launchctl load -w /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.apple.kdumpd.plist

To verify that the core dump server is active sudo launchctl list | grep kdump

This should return: - 0 com.apple.kdumpd

On the client (panicking) machine run the following commands Locate the IP address of the core dump server.

sudo nvram boot-args="debug=0xd44 _panicd_ip=10.0.40.2 kdp_match_name=en7"

Where 10.0.40.2 is replaced by the IP address of the server and en7 is replaced by the name of the client’s Ethernet interface. You can use this command to show all of the network interfaces on the system: ifconfig -a

Then reboot: sudo reboot