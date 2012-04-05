I’ve rebooted my blog. I will add random bits about iOS development and some personal thoughts, especially since some of my friends complained that apparently I tweet too much (cough Amy cough) And they’re right. I love Twitter, but sometimes you just need more than 140 characters.

The old content has been moved into limbo. Most of it would have needed some update to be valid again, so you’re not missing a lot. That said, if you’re coming from Google and miss a particular thing, hit me up on Twitter and I might dig it up for you.