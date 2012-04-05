Reboot

Published:
1 min read
Edit on GitHub

I’ve rebooted my blog. I will add random bits about iOS development and some personal thoughts, especially since some of my friends complained that apparently I tweet too much (cough Amy cough) And they’re right. I love Twitter, but sometimes you just need more than 140 characters.

The old content has been moved into limbo. Most of it would have needed some update to be valid again, so you’re not missing a lot. That said, if you’re coming from Google and miss a particular thing, hit me up on Twitter and I might dig it up for you.

New posts, shipping stories, and nerdy links straight to your inbox.

2× per month, pure signal, zero fluff.

Edit on GitHub
Share this post on:
Share this post on X Share this post on BlueSky Share this post on LinkedIn Share this post via WhatsApp Share this post on Facebook Share this post via Telegram Share this post on Pinterest Share this post via email