The State of SwiftUI

Apple released SwiftUI last year, and it’s been an exciting and wild ride. With iOS 14, a lot of the rough edges have been smoothed out — is SwiftUI finally ready for production?

Let’s look at Apple’s Fruta example, a cross-platform feature-rich app that’s built completely in SwiftUI. It’s great that Apple is finally releasing a more complex application for this year’s cycle.

I took a look when Big Sur beta 1 came out, and it was pretty unpolished:

Since then, there have been many betas, and we’re nearing the end of the cycle, with the GM expected in October. So it’s time to look at Fruta again. And indeed, the SwiftUI team did a great job fixing the various issues: The toolbar is pretty reliable, the sidebar no longer jumps out, multiple windows works… however, views are still sometimes misaligned, and it’s still fairly easy to make it crash on both macOS (FB8682269) and iOS 14b8 (FB8682290).

SwiftUI AttributeGraph Crashes

Most SwiftUI crashes are a result of either a diffing issue in AttributeGraph, or a bug with one of the bindings to the platform controls (AppKit or UIKit). Whenever you see AG::Graph in the stack trace, that’s SwiftUI’s AttributeGraph (written in C++), which takes over representing the view hierarchy and diffing. Crashes there are usually in this form:

Fruta[3607:1466511] [error] precondition failure: invalid size for indirect attribute: 25 vs 24

Googling for this error reveals that there are a lot of similar problems. People sometimes do find workarounds via wrapping views into other views or changing the hierarchy. But mostly, we’re powerless, and this is something Apple needs to fix in its framework. Since SwiftUI ships as part of the OS, end users need to update their devices to get these fixes.

Platform-Binding Crashes

SwiftUI uses many components from AppKit and UIKit, which is a much better strategy than reinventing the wheel. These components are stateful and are synced with custom manager classes that perform the state diffing. These wrappers can cause issues, and as they’re written in Swift, there aren’t many possibilities to fix issues from the outside (unlike with swizzling in the earlier days).