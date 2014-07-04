A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch Forwarding

Some people think of me as the guy that does crazy things to ObjC and swizzles everything. Not true. In PSPDFKit I’m actually quite conservative, but I do enjoy spending time with the runtime working on things such as Aspects - a library for aspect oriented programming.

After my initial excitement, things have stalled a bit. I shipped Aspects in our PDF framework, and people started complaining that it sometimes freezes the app, basically looping deep within the runtime, when the New Relic SDK was also linked.

Of course I tried to fix this. Contacting New Relic didn’t bring any results at first, even after two paying customers started to report the same issue. After periodically bugging them for over a month I finally got a non-canned response, pointing me to a blog entry about method swizzling.

This basically says that using method_exchangeImplementations is really bad, and that pretty much everybody does swizzling wrong. And they indeed have a point. Regular swizzling messes not only with your brain but also with assumptions that the runtime makes. Suddenly _cmd no longer is what it is supposed to be, and while in most cases it does not matter, there are a few cases where it does very much.

How most people swizzle (including me)

This is the swizzling helper that I’ve used during the last few years:

BOOL PSPDFReplaceMethodWithBlock ( Class c , SEL origSEL , SEL newSEL , id block ) { PSPDFAssert (c && origSEL && newSEL && block) ; if ([c respondsToSelector : newSEL ]) return YES ; // Selector already implemented, skip Method origMethod = class_getInstanceMethod (c , origSEL) ; // Add the new method. IMP impl = imp_implementationWithBlock (block) ; if ( ! class_addMethod (c , newSEL , impl , method_getTypeEncoding (origMethod)) ) { PSPDFLogError ( @" Failed to add method: %@ on %@ " , NSStringFromSelector (newSEL) , c) ; return NO ; } else { Method newMethod = class_getInstanceMethod (c , newSEL) ; // If original doesn't implement the method we want to swizzle, create it. if ( class_addMethod (c , origSEL , method_getImplementation (newMethod) , method_getTypeEncoding (origMethod)) ) { class_replaceMethod (c , newSEL , method_getImplementation (origMethod) , method_getTypeEncoding (newMethod)) ; } else { method_exchangeImplementations (origMethod , newMethod) ; } } return YES ; }

This is a very common approach, with a small twist that it takes a block and uses imp_implementationWithBlock to create an IMP trampoline out of it. Usage is as follows:

SEL touchesMovedSEL = NSSelectorFromString ( @" pspdf_wacomTouchesMoved:withEvent: " ); PSPDFWacomSwizzleMethodWithBlock (viewClass , @selector ( touchesMoved:withEvent: ) , touchesMovedSEL , ^ (UIView * _self , NSSet * touches , UIEvent * event) { [WacomManager.getManager.currentlyTrackedTouches moveTouches : touches knownTouches : [event touchesForView : _self] view : _self ]; (( void ( * ) ( id , SEL , NSSet * , UIEvent * ))objc_msgSend)(_self , touchesMovedSEL , touches , event); // call the original method });

(Yes, Wacom’s framework for stylus support is horrible. There are way better ways to hook into touch handling, such as subclassing UIApplication ’s sendEvent: .)

Note the cast to objc_msgSend . While this (by luck) worked without casting in the earlier days, this will probably crash your arm64 build if you don’t cast this correctly, because the variable argument casting specifications changed. Add #define OBJC_OLD_DISPATCH_PROTOTYPES 0 to your files to make sure this is detected at compile time, or even better, use Xcode 6 and enable error checking on this:

The Crash

This works as expected in most cases, but has the issue that the original implementation will be called with a different _cmd than it expects. This can be a problem when _cmd is actually used, such as in the touch forwarding logic. I learned this the hard way after swizzling touchesMoved:withEvent: to inject additional logic. The app crashed with the popular doesNotRecognizeSelector: exception.

* thread #1: tid = 0x695bfa, 0x0000000104cee973 libobjc.A.dylib`objc_exception_throw, queue = 'com.apple.main-thread', stop reason = breakpoint 1.1 frame #0: 0x0000000104cee973 libobjc.A.dylib`objc_exception_throw frame #1: 0x000000010507e65d CoreFoundation`-[NSObject(NSObject) doesNotRecognizeSelector:] + 205 frame #2: 0x0000000104fded8d CoreFoundation`___forwarding___ + 973 frame #3: 0x0000000104fde938 CoreFoundation`__forwarding_prep_0___ + 120 frame #4: 0x0000000103080ae1 UIKit`forwardTouchMethod + 247 * frame #5: 0x00000001000f071e PSPDFCatalog`__56-[PSPDFWacomStylusDriver prepareViewForTouchMonitoring:]_block_invoke_2(.block_descriptor=0x0000000115e1d010, _self=0x000000010e94a2a0, touches=0x000000010fefbd40, event=0x000000010e61fd50) + 382 at PSPDFWacomStylusDriver.m:122 frame #6: 0x0000000102f85bbc UIKit`-[UIWindow _sendTouchesForEvent:] + 372 frame #7: 0x0000000102f866e4 UIKit`-[UIWindow sendEvent:] + 925 frame #8: 0x0000000102f5e29a UIKit`-[UIApplication sendEvent:] + 211 frame #9: 0x0000000102f4baed UIKit`_UIApplicationHandleEventQueue + 9579 frame #10: 0x0000000104f7cd21 CoreFoundation`__CFRUNLOOP_IS_CALLING_OUT_TO_A_SOURCE0_PERFORM_FUNCTION__ + 17 ... frame #15: 0x0000000102f4de33 UIKit`UIApplicationMain + 1010

Somehow UIKit wants to call pspdf_wacomTouchesMoved:withEvent: on a class that I definitely did not swizzle, and so of course the runtime throws an exception. But how did we end up here? Investigating the stack trace, UIKit’s forwardTouchMethod looks interesting. Let’s see what this actually does.

Touch forwarding in UIKit

The base class for UIView is UIResponder , and it implements all basic touch handling: (Note: I don’t have access to the UIKit sources, so this might not be 100% accurate. The snippets are based on disassembling UIKit and manually converting this back to C.)

- ( void )touchesBegan:( NSSet * )touches withEvent:(UIEvent * )event { forwardTouchMethod ( self , _cmd , touches , event) ; }

Here it gets interesting. _cmd is used directly in this C function that (at least the name suggests) then forwards our touches up the responder chain. But let’s keep digging, just to make sure. For curiosity’s sake, I translated the whole function, including legacy behavior. (I don’t remember any announcement where Apple changed this in iOS 5. Is this somewhere documented? Hit me up on Twitter if you know more.)

static void forwardTouchMethod ( id self , SEL _cmd , NSSet * touches , UIEvent * event ) { // The responder chain is used to figure out where to send the next touch UIResponder * nextResponder = [ self nextResponder ]; if (nextResponder && nextResponder != self ) { // Not all touches are forwarded - so we filter here. NSMutableSet * filteredTouches = [ NSMutableSet set ]; [touches enumerateObjectsUsingBlock : ^ (UITouch * touch , BOOL * stop) { // Checks every touch for forwarding requirements. if ([touch _wantsForwardingFromResponder : self toNextResponder : nextResponder withEvent : event]) { [filteredTouches addObject : touch]; } else { // This is interesting legacy behavior. Before iOS 5, all touches are forwarded (and this is logged) if ( ! _UIApplicationLinkedOnOrAfter ( 12 )) { [filteredTouches addObject : touch]; // Log old behavior static BOOL didLog = 0 ; if ( ! didLog) { NSLog ( @" Pre-iOS 5.0 touch delivery method forwarding relied upon. Forwarding - %@ to %@ . " , NSStringFromSelector ( _cmd ) , nextResponder); } } } } ]; // here we basically call [nextResponder touchesBegan:filteredTouches event:event]; [nextResponder performSelector : _cmd withObject : filteredTouches withObject : event ]; } }

At this point I was a few hours in, digging through Apple’s touch forwarding code. You can use Hopper to read through _wantsForwardingFromResponder:toNextResponder:withEvent: . Most of the code seems to track forwarding phases, checks for exclusiveTouch , different windows and there’s even a dedicated _UITouchForwardingRecipient class involved. There’s quite a lot more logic in UITouch than I would have expected.

Forwarding using _cmd is not restricted to touch handling at all - on the Mac it’s used for mouse[Entered|Exited|Moved]: as well.

A different approach on swizzling

Our naive use of method_exchangeImplementations() broke the _cmd assumption and resulted in a crash. How can we fix this? New Relic suggested using the direct method override. Let’s try that:

__block IMP originalIMP = PSPDFReplaceMethodWithBlock (viewClass , @selector ( touchesMoved:withEvent: ) , ^ (UIView * _self , NSSet * touches , UIEvent * event) { [WacomManager.getManager.currentlyTrackedTouches moveTouches : touches knownTouches : [event touchesForView : _self] view : _self ]; (( void ( * ) ( id , SEL , NSSet * , UIEvent * ))originalIMP)(_self , @selector ( touchesMoved:withEvent: ) , touches , event); }); static IMP PSPDFReplaceMethodWithBlock ( Class c , SEL origSEL , id block ) { NSCParameterAssert (block) ; // get original method Method origMethod = class_getInstanceMethod (c , origSEL) ; NSCParameterAssert (origMethod) ; // convert block to IMP trampoline and replace method implementation IMP newIMP = imp_implementationWithBlock (block) ; // Try adding the method if not yet in the current class if ( ! class_addMethod (c , origSEL , newIMP , method_getTypeEncoding (origMethod)) ) { return method_setImplementation (origMethod , newIMP) ; } else { return method_getImplementation (origMethod) ; } }

This solves our problem. We preserve the correct selector (there’s no pspdf_wacomTouchesMoved:withEvent: method anymore) and thus UIKit’s touch forwarding works as expected. The method replacing logic is also simpler.

However, there are downsides to this approach as well. We are now modifying the touchesBegan:withEvent: method of our custom UIView subclass. There is no default implementation yet, so we get the IMP from UIResponder and then manually call this. Imagine if at some later point, somebody else would swizzle touchesBegan:withEvent: on UIView directly using the same technique. Assuming UIView has no custom touch handling code, they would get the IMP from UIResponder and add a new method to UIView . But then our method gets called, which already captured the IMP of UIResponder and completely ignores the fact that we modified UIView as well.

Epilogue

There are solutions to this problem, but they are extremely complex, such as CydiaSubstrate’s MSHookMessageEx, but since this requires a kernel patch (and thus a jailbreak), it’s not something you would use in an App Store app.

If you read trough the whole article and are wondering why I’m not simply subclassing the touch handlers, you are right. This is the usual approach. However we recently added stylus support for a variety of vendors, and this is built via external driver classes, so that we don’t have to “pollute” the framwork with the different approaches. Wacom is the only vendor that requires direct touch forwarding, and every vendor has it’s own way to manage touches and views. Integrating all these into a single class would result in a very hard-to-maintain class, and licensing issues would also prevent us from shipping the framework binaries directly. Furthermore, only some companies use the stylus code, so we designed this to be modular. (e.g. Dropbox just uses PSPDFKit as a Viewer, and thus doesn’t need that part.)

Further Reading: