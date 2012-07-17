Hacking Block Support Into UIMenuItem

tl;dr: UIMenuItem! Blocks! Get the code on GitHub.

While developing a new version of PSPDFKit, I started using UIMenuController more and more. The first thing you’ll notice is that it’s different from your typical target/action pattern, in that the target is missing:

[UIMenuItem alloc ] initWithTitle: @" Title " action: @selector ( menuItemAction: ) ];

This is actually pretty genius, in part. iOS checks if the @selector can be invoked calling canPerformAction:withSender: , which is part of UIResponder. If the object returns NO, the system walks up the UIResponder chain until it finds an object that returns YES or nextResponder returns nil.

A typical responder chain looks like this: UIView -> UIViewController -> UINavigationController -> UIApplication -> AppDelegate.

This works very, very well most of the time, but there’s one problem: if you need to have different items with the same title, all you can do is check the UIMenuController.menuItems to get the selected menu item. This is not very elegant. Especially now that we have blocks since iOS 4.0, I kept thinking if there’s a better way to do this. I googled around, and most people solve this by subclassing UIMenuItem and adding some category. This works, but not for performAction:withSender: since that’s not implemented on UIMenuItem but somewhere in the UIEvent family, and there’s no trace of what UIMenuItem is currently invoked.

So first, let’s revisit how we usually show a menu:

Register to be able to become first responder

// in the .h @interface MyView : UIView @end // in the .m - ( BOOL )canBecomeFirstResponder { return YES ; }

Add the menu items when needed

- ( void )showMenuAction:( id )sender { UIMenuItem * testItem = [[UIMenuItem alloc ] initWithTitle : @" Test " action : @selector ( test: ) ]; UIMenuController * menuController = [UIMenuController sharedMenuController ]; [menuController setMenuItems : [ NSArray arrayWithObject : testItem] ]; [menuController setTargetRect : self .bounds inView : self ]; [menuController update ]; [menuController setMenuVisible : YES animated : YES ]; }

Implement canPerformAction:withSender to respond to actions

- ( BOOL )canPerformAction:( SEL )action withSender:( id )sender { // We return YES (or call super) for the actions we actually implement if (action == @selector ( test: ) ) { return YES ; } return NO ; // NO for all actions that we don't implement } - ( void )test:( id )sender { NSLog ( @" test " ); }

So we’ve got a working menu system, but what if we’d want another menu item “Test 2” to do something completely different? Or if we’d want to encapsulate menu creation in a separate file? Usually you would either create a category on UIResponder (which works, but it’s a bit ugly to add 10 methods in a category) or use didHideMenuNotification and query what selection was last active.

Some third-party controls solve this problem by subclassing UIMenuItem and adding an “id” property. But I’m quite sure this is against the iOS SDK Agreement, since you’re not supposed to subclass UIKit controls that are not explicitly marked for subclassing. It’s also a chore to manually check if your menu item is the one that is invoked.

Another idea is to use the sender ID to figure out what menu is active. However, the sender passed to canPerformAction:withSender: is sometimes UIMenuController , sometimes UICalloutBarButtonItem ; this isn’t reliable.

What we really want is a UIMenuItem category that adds block support. Something like this:

UIMenuItem * mailItem = [[UIMenuItem alloc ] initWithTitle : NSLocalizedString ( @" Mail " , @"" ) block : ^ { NSLog ( @" Clicked on Mail " ); } ];

I really really like blocks for their flexibility and encapsulation, and I saw this as the only solution that’s “right”. But, at first sight this solution isn’t possible. We can’t store the block in the UIMenuItem, and we can’t use a simple NSDictionary for mapping, since there’s simply no trace of the selected menu item when an action is triggered. If UIMenuItem would send the action to a view, we could swizzle performAction: , hook into it, and check what action is triggered, but the code flow is exactly the opposite: the view calls the action. Calling the action will call the target, which is “missing” with UIMenuItem . So the view that receives test: doesn’t really know what UIMenuItem is calling it.

(I briefly considered overriding test: to check what UIMenuItem is visible on each call, but this would be a multi-step approach, and I don’t want to hook into the UIMenu system on a lower level from multiple sides. That feels really hacky, and I’m afraid that it might break more easily with future iOS versions.)

After playing around with a few more solutions (and rejecting them), I looked around in a few popular iOS frameworks to see how they handle this. MGTwitterEngine uses a delegate pattern to map asynchronous operations to completion delegates. AFNetworking uses blocks for completion handlers. Then it hit me: what if the action is just a placeholder, and we can replace it with something else? We could swizzle canPerformAction: and check if we get our placeholder method. If yes, replace it with some other @selector.

But, we face two problems here: first, we need to remember what @selector needs what block. And second - what @selector to use? The solution for the first is the classic Objective-C one: use a static dictionary to remember the mapping from action to block. For the second problem, we need to synthesize a method.

There is a big drawback, however: this method MUST be implemented on the application! So what to pick? Apple has a little selection of private or undocumented methods, and looking at all selectors, I’ve found one that looked both unique and safe: _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion: . This is part of the accessibility framework, but there’s no trace of it in normal AppKit code, and implementing it doesn’t break anything.

Implementation

Now that we have the general idea, let’s implement UIMenuItem+PSMenuItem to capture initialization with a block:

typedef void ( ^ PSMenuItemBlock)( id sender); @interface UIMenuItem (PSMenuItem) // Static way, doesn't need custom view - ( id ) initWithTitle : ( NSString * ) title block : (PSMenuItemBlock) block ; @end @implementation UIMenuItem (PSMenuItem) - ( id ) initWithTitle : ( NSString * ) title block : (PSMenuItemBlock) block { if (( self = [ self initWithTitle : title action : @selector ( _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion: ) ])) { PSMenuItemWithBlockAction ( self . action , block) ; } return self ; } @end

That was simple. Now we need to implement the swizzling to capture canPerformAction:withSender: and replace it on the fly. The swizzling itself is done via a class that is automatically initialized via dispatch_once and in a “+load” method.

# pragma clang diagnostic push # pragma clang diagnostic ignored " -Wundeclared-selector " static NSString * PSMenuItemEnabledActions = @" PSMenuItemEnabledActions " ; static NSMutableDictionary * PSMenuItemActionBlocks = nil ; // action helper. the real magic is done here. NS_INLINE void PSMenuItemWithBlockAction ( SEL action , PSMenuItemBlock block ) { NSCParameterAssert (action) ; NSCParameterAssert (block) ; // use one dictionary per action for UX safety. static dispatch_once_t predicate; dispatch_once ( & predicate , ^ { PSMenuItemActionBlocks = [[ NSMutableDictionary alloc ] init ]; }) ; PSMenuItemActionBlocks [@(action)] = [block copy ]; // register action [PSMenuItem associateMenuItemAction : action ]; } @implementation PSMenuItem // will swizzle for great glory. + ( void ) load { static dispatch_once_t onceToken; dispatch_once ( & onceToken , ^ { }) ; } // globally enable a custom SEL to be used as a menu item. + ( void ) associateMenuItemAction : ( SEL ) action { static dispatch_once_t oncePredicate; dispatch_once ( & oncePredicate , ^ { NSDictionary * actions = [[ NSUserDefaults standardUserDefaults ] objectForKey : PSMenuItemEnabledActions]; if (actions) { // we have a saved dictionary, try to convert to SEL for ( NSString * actionStr in actions) { SEL selector = NSSelectorFromString (actionStr); [ self associateMenuItemAction : selector]; } } }) ; NSString * actionString = NSStringFromSelector (action); NSUserDefaults * defaults = [ NSUserDefaults standardUserDefaults ]; NSMutableArray * actions = [ NSMutableArray arrayWithArray : [defaults objectForKey : PSMenuItemEnabledActions] ]; if ( ! [actions containsObject : actionString ]) { [actions addObject : actionString ]; [defaults setObject : actions forKey : PSMenuItemEnabledActions ]; [defaults synchronize ]; // don't swizzle twice static NSMutableSet * swizzledClasses = nil ; static dispatch_once_t onceToken; dispatch_once ( & onceToken , ^ { swizzledClasses = [[ NSMutableSet alloc ] init ]; }) ; // now swizzle everything UIResponder for great victory @ synchronized ( self ) { const char * className; Class currentClass , superClass = [UIResponder class ]; int numClasses , newNumClasses; Class * classes = NULL , * newClasses; numClasses = objc_getClassList ( NULL , 0 ) ; if (numClasses > 0 ) { classes = (__unsafe_unretained Class * ) malloc ( sizeof ( Class ) * numClasses) ; numClasses = objc_getClassList (classes , numClasses) ; newClasses = NULL ; newNumClasses = numClasses; for ( int classIndex = 0 ; classIndex < numClasses; ++ classIndex) { currentClass = classes [classIndex]; if ( ! class_getSuperclass (currentClass) ) { continue ; } if (( int ( * ) ( id , SEL , SEL , id )) class_getMethodImplementation (currentClass , @selector ( canPerformAction:withSender: ) ) == ( int ( * ) ( id , SEL , SEL , id )) class_getMethodImplementation (superClass , @selector ( canPerformAction:withSender: ) ) ) { continue ; } className = class_getName (currentClass) ; if ( strcmp (className , " UICalloutBarButton " ) == 0 ) { continue ; } if ([currentClass isSubclassOfClass : superClass ] && ! [swizzledClasses containsObject : currentClass ]) { SEL canPerformSelector = @selector ( canPerformAction:withSender: ) ; if ( class_getInstanceMethod (currentClass , canPerformSelector) ) { IMP origIMP = class_getMethodImplementation (currentClass , canPerformSelector) ; SEL origIMPSEL = NSSelectorFromString ([ @" _orig_canPerformAction_ " stringByAppendingString : NSStringFromClass (currentClass) ]); class_addMethod (currentClass , origIMPSEL , origIMP , method_getTypeEncoding ( class_getInstanceMethod (currentClass , canPerformSelector))) ; // Add the new method and swizzle. IMP myIMP = imp_implementationWithBlock (PSCanPerformActionSwizzleBlock) ; method_setImplementation ( class_getInstanceMethod (currentClass , canPerformSelector) , myIMP) ; [swizzledClasses addObject : currentClass ]; NSString * className = NSStringFromClass (currentClass); NSLog ( @" class %@ has canPerformAction swizzled. " , className); } } } free (classes) ; if (newClasses) free (newClasses) ; } } } } // imp_implementationWithBlock doesn't work great on __IPHONE_OS_VERSION_MIN_REQUIRED < __IPHONE_4_0, where this is commonly defined to be __IPHONE_3_0. # if defined(__IPHONE_OS_VERSION_MIN_REQUIRED) && __IPHONE_OS_VERSION_MIN_REQUIRED < __IPHONE_4_0 # import < objc/runtime.h > # import < objc/objc-runtime.h > # endif // we declare a helper to find out if custom menu actions are available. otherwise just returns YES if we're the accessibilityFocus selector static IMP PSReplaceCanPerformActionWithTarget ( SEL origSEL , IMP replaceIMP , SEL replaceSEL , Class target , BOOL aggressive ) { # pragma clang diagnostic push # pragma clang diagnostic ignored " -Wundeclared-selector " // first check if the class actually has an IMP for the selector (not every UIResponder has) IMP origIMP = class_getMethodImplementation (target , origSEL) ; if ( ! origIMP) return NULL ; // don't swizzle twice NSString * replaceIMPStr = NSStringFromSelector (replaceSEL); if ([replaceIMPStr hasPrefix : @" _orig_ " ]) { return NULL ; } @ try { Method origMethod = class_getInstanceMethod (target , origSEL) ; Method replaceMethod = class_getInstanceMethod (target , replaceSEL) ; if (replaceMethod && origMethod) { if ( class_addMethod (target , origSEL , method_getImplementation (replaceMethod) , method_getTypeEncoding (replaceMethod)) ) { class_replaceMethod (target , replaceSEL , method_getImplementation (origMethod) , method_getTypeEncoding (origMethod)) ; return method_getImplementation (origMethod) ; } else { method_exchangeImplementations (origMethod , replaceMethod) ; return method_getImplementation (replaceMethod) ; } } else if (aggressive) { return method_setImplementation (origMethod , replaceIMP) ; } } @ catch ( NSException * exception) { NSLog ( @" Failed to swizzle: %@ " , exception); } return NULL ; } static BOOL PSCanPerformActionSwizzleBlock ( id self , SEL _cmd , SEL action , id sender ) { for ( NSData * sel in PSMenuItemActionBlocks) { SEL selector = nil ; [sel getBytes : & selector length : sizeof (selector) ]; if (selector == action) { return YES ; } } // call original implementation if the selector doesn't match SEL origSel = NSSelectorFromString ([ @" _orig_canPerformAction_ " stringByAppendingString : NSStringFromClass ([ self class ]) ]); BOOL retVal = NO ; // don't crash if the original Method doesn't exist anymore. Should never happen if ([ self respondsToSelector : origSel ]) { retVal = ( BOOL ) objc_msgSend ( self , origSel , action , sender) ; } return retVal; } + ( BOOL ) validateAction : ( SEL ) selector { for ( NSData * sel in PSMenuItemActionBlocks) { SEL action = nil ; [sel getBytes : & action length : sizeof (action) ]; if (action == selector) { return YES ; } } return NO ; } + (PSMenuItemBlock) blockForAction : ( SEL ) selector { return PSMenuItemActionBlocks [@(selector)]; } + ( void ) performAction : ( SEL ) selector withSender : ( id ) sender { PSMenuItemBlock callBlock = PSMenuItemActionBlocks [@(selector)]; if (callBlock) { callBlock (sender) ; } } + ( void ) performAccessibilityActionWithSender : ( id ) sender { [ self performAction : @selector ( _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion: ) withSender : sender ]; } @end

Now we hook into UIResponder (I’ve decided against subclassing), and we need to override the action response. This looks funky but actually works:

@implementation UIResponder (PSMenuItem) // Called instead of _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion:sender. - ( void ) _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion : ( id ) sender { [PSMenuItem performAccessibilityActionWithSender : sender ]; } @end

A Sample

The usage is extremely similar to our initial example:

- ( void )showMenuAction:( id )sender { UIMenuItem * testItem = [[UIMenuItem alloc ] initWithTitle : @" Test " block : ^ ( id sender) { NSLog ( @" test " ); } ]; UIMenuController * menuController = [UIMenuController sharedMenuController ]; [menuController setMenuItems : [ NSArray arrayWithObject : testItem] ]; [menuController setTargetRect : self .bounds inView : self ]; [menuController update ]; [menuController setMenuVisible : YES animated : YES ]; } - ( BOOL )canBecomeFirstResponder { return YES ; } // selectively decide what menu items to display - ( BOOL )canPerformAction:( SEL )action withSender:( id )sender { if (action == @selector ( _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion: ) ) { return YES ; } return NO ; }

That’s it! Using blocks has a few disadvantages, though. If we declare the block in the view scope, we automatically capture all variables on the stack and retain them. That’s not always a good idea. A good rule of thumb is to capture the variables you need, and use [weakSelf self] if you need to capture self. There’s a whole blog post on Parse’s blog about using blocks with self. In a nutshell:

__weak id weakSelf = self ; void ( ^ myCommonBlock)(UIMenuItem * , UIView * , CGRect ) = ^ (UIMenuItem * item , UIView * view , CGRect bounds) { __strong id strongSelf = weakSelf; if (strongSelf) { // ... do your thing } };

Source

The code is available on GitHub at https://github.com/steipete/PSMenuItem.

Issues & Fixes

Update (2012/07/18): Apple internally calls canPerformAction:withSender: recursively. While searching for possible candidates for _accessibilitySetFocusToLiveRegion: , I started to look at calling all of the undocumented/private methods to check if any of them would look good. However, all of them are actually called by AppKit code, including the accessibility one. I somehow missed that. When an accessibility client queries a responder for elements, this is ultimately called to check what elements are available. What happens then is interesting - our canPerformAction:withSender: swizzled one is called again, but we don’t call the original if our action is not found. This resulted in a classic infinite recursion and a EXC_BAD_ACCESS crash.

To fix this, we might need to restrict swizzling to specific classes, but that would be a lot more code, and we’d likely miss some. The much simpler solution is to use a flag. Before PSCanPerformActionSwizzleBlock executes, we set a thread-local variable to say that we’re already checking, and in that case we always call the original. This way, all canPerformAction:withSender: calls work, but any recursive call will call the original.

Here’s the fix:

static BOOL PSCanPerformActionSwizzleBlock ( id self , SEL _cmd , SEL action , id sender ) { // check if we're already verifying. (The method is called recursively). static NSString * PSCanPerformActionKey = @" PSCanPerformActionKey " ; if ([[ NSThread currentThread ].threadDictionary objectForKey : PSCanPerformActionKey ]) { SEL origSel = NSSelectorFromString ([ @" _orig_canPerformAction_ " stringByAppendingString : NSStringFromClass ([ self class ]) ]); BOOL retVal = NO ; if ([ self respondsToSelector : origSel ]) { retVal = ( BOOL ) objc_msgSend ( self , origSel , action , sender) ; } return retVal; } [ NSThread currentThread ] . threadDictionary [PSCanPerformActionKey] = @ YES ; @ try { for ( NSData * sel in PSMenuItemActionBlocks) { SEL selector = nil ; [sel getBytes : & selector length : sizeof (selector) ]; if (selector == action) { return YES ; } } // call original implementation if the selector doesn't match SEL origSel = NSSelectorFromString ([ @" _orig_canPerformAction_ " stringByAppendingString : NSStringFromClass ([ self class ]) ]); BOOL retVal = NO ; // don't crash if the original Method doesn't exist anymore. Should never happen if ([ self respondsToSelector : origSel ]) { retVal = ( BOOL ) objc_msgSend ( self , origSel , action , sender) ; } return retVal; } @ finally { [[ NSThread currentThread ].threadDictionary removeObjectForKey : PSCanPerformActionKey ]; } }

Using @try/@finally makes sure that we don’t leak the thread-local variable.

Update: Just realized that there’s a __bridge_retained leak in the imp_implementationWithBlock call, since we never call imp_removeBlock. This is a one-time leak when the class loads, so this is acceptable, especially since we simply can never know when to remove the IMP.

Update (2012/07/18 v2): I uploaded a new version which is much simpler and doesn’t depend on a special selector, but instead simply replaces the selector that is used. This works by intercepting the action in UIMenuItem’s init function. A bit nasty, but it’s much cleaner.

Update (2014/01): Completely rewrote the category to just use associated objects and method swizzling. Saved the code on GitHub and created a pod for it.