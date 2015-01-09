UIKit Debug Mode

A while ago, I’ve stumbled on a string called
UIPopoverControllerPaintsTargetRect in some UIKit disassembly - definitely worth investigating! Now that I finally own IDA, I did some research. Turns out there’s a hidden preferences file under
/Library/Preferences/com.apple.UIKit that UIKit queries for these settings.
I’ve used Aspects to swizzle
NSUserDefaults and enable this key when queried. This actually works, but only under iOS 7, since iOS 8 uses the newer
UIPopoverPresentationController and that one doesn’t fully support target rect drawing (or it’s compiled out in our release version of UIKit.)
(Screenshot from PSPDFKit - the Leading iOS PDF Framework. Note the purple overlay on the bookmark icon.)
Digging deeper, I found a bunch of very interesting and useful flags for debugging, which print extensive logging for touches, gestures, animations and more. I’ve listed the most interesting flags in the gist at the end of this article.
The process was easy for
UIPopoverControllerPaintsTargetRect but quite a bit harder for most other flags, as these are protected by a check to
CPIsInternalDevice() which lives in the private
AppSupport.framework. All it does is query libMobileGestalt for a few settings; checking if
"InternalBuild" is true or if alternatively
"Oji6HRoPi7rH7HPdWVakuw" is set to YES.
I’ve tried to use
dlsym to get
MGSetAnswer() and set the values manually, however this doesn’t work - it seems that only a few values are modifiable here. So instead, I’ve used Facebook’s fishhook to redirect all calls from
MGGetBoolAnswer and manually return YES if it’s queried for “InternalBuild”. Granted, we could also hook
CPIsInternalDevice instead; both will work.
Want to try for yourself? Check out my UIKitDebugging repository and add all files to your repository. Remember, that’s just for debugging and to satisfy your curiosity, don’t ship any of that.
Here’s some interesting output. The touch and gesture logging seems very useful.
There are a few other interesting flags like the infamous
UISimulatedApplicationResizeGestureEnabled, I’ve only listed the most interesting ones in the gist…