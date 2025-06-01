MCP Best Practices

Building high-quality Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools requires attention to detail across many dimensions. After developing several MCP tools, I’ve compiled this comprehensive guide to best practices that ensure your tools are reliable, user-friendly, and maintainable.

Here are the MCP tools I’ve built following these practices:

👻 Peekaboo: Enables your IDE to make screenshots and ask questions about images.

🤖 Terminator: Manages a Terminal outside of the loop, so processes that might get stuck don’t break the loop.

🧠 Claude Code: A buddy for your IDE that your agent can ask if he’s stuck. Can do coding task and offer “a pair of fresh eyes” that often un-stucks the loop.

🐱 Conduit: Advanced file manipulation for faster refactoring.

🎯 Automator: AppleScript for your IDE.

I. General Tool Configuration & Behavior

Sensible Defaults

All environment variables must have sensible defaults for easy out-of-the-box usage. Users should be able to get started without extensive configuration.

Dynamic Versioning

The tool’s version is emitted in its description. This version must be read dynamically (e.g., from package.json ) and not hardcoded. This ensures version consistency and eliminates manual update errors.

Tool & Parameter Descriptions

Tool Titles: Use descriptive, human-friendly titles for tools

Use descriptive, human-friendly titles for tools Parameter Descriptions: All parameters must offer a clear description

All parameters must offer a clear description Optional/Required Parameters: Parameters must be explicitly noted as “optional” or “required”

Parameters must be explicitly noted as “optional” or “required” Default Values: If a parameter is optional, its default value must be explained

These details should be verifiable by hovering over the tool in clients like Cursor or using the MCP inspector.

Parameter Parsing

Parameter parsing should be lenient (e.g., accept path if project_path is formally defined). Generally, advertise stricter schemas but be more lenient in execution to accommodate variations from agents.

Error Handling

Runtime Error Handling: In case of an error, emit a helpful message to the caller with information to potentially recover

In case of an error, emit a helpful message to the caller with information to potentially recover Configuration Error Handling: Misconfigurations (e.g., wrongly set environment variables) must not crash the tool. Instead, provide a useful explanation when the tool is run, enabling the user to self-correct their setup

Output Control

There should be no output to stdio during normal tool operation, as this can disrupt MCP clients. File-based logging is the designated method for operational output.

The info Command

At least one tool must offer an info sub command. This command shall list:

The version of the MCP tool

The status of any required native dependencies (if applicable), including tests for their presence and functionality

Any detected configuration issues or missing environment variables (e.g., problems with the logger path)

II. Logging (Pino)

Default File Logger

Pino is used for logging with a default file logger in the system’s log directory (e.g., ~/Library/Logs/ ). The log file path is configurable via the [ProjectName]_LOG_FILE environment variable.

Log Path Resilience

Pino logic must automatically create missing parent directories for the specified log file path

If pino cannot write to the [ProjectName]_LOG_FILE path, it must fall back to logging to the default temporary directory path

Configuration

Configurable Log Level: The log level is set using the [ProjectName]_LOG_LEVEL environment variable (accepts upper, lower, or mixed case values)

The log level is set using the environment variable (accepts upper, lower, or mixed case values) Optional Console Logging: An environment variable, [ProjectName]_CONSOLE_LOGGING=true , enables logging to the console in addition to the pino file logger

An environment variable, , enables logging to the console in addition to the pino file logger Logger Flush: The logger must be flushed before the process exits to ensure all log messages are written

III. Code, Dependencies & Build

Code Quality Standards

Dependency Management: All dependencies should be kept at their latest stable versions. The release script will warn for outdated dependencies

All dependencies should be kept at their latest stable versions. The release script will warn for outdated dependencies Static Analysis: There must be no linter (e.g., ESLint) or TypeScript errors

There must be no linter (e.g., ESLint) or TypeScript errors File Size: No single file should exceed 500 lines of code (LOC); aim for below 300 LOC

Build Configuration

Execution with Compiled Code: The startup logic and all tool operations must always use the compiled JavaScript output (e.g., from the dist folder)

The startup logic and all tool operations must always use the compiled JavaScript output (e.g., from the folder) Shebangs: Compiled JavaScript files intended for direct execution must have the correct shebang (e.g., #!/usr/bin/env node )

Compiled JavaScript files intended for direct execution must have the correct shebang (e.g., ) NPM Package Contents: The published npm package must contain only the absolute minimum files: the dist/ folder, any potential native components, the README.md , and a LICENSE file

IV. Testing

Test Framework

Tests must use vitest for consistency and modern testing capabilities.

Test Coverage

TypeScript Test Suite: A comprehensive test suite for the TypeScript layer is required

A comprehensive test suite for the TypeScript layer is required End-to-End (E2E) Tests: E2E tests that validate the complete setup are necessary. These might be run as release preparation if CI execution is challenging due to permissions like macOS access

NPM Scripts

npm run prepare-release executes a comprehensive test suite (detailed in Section VI)

executes a comprehensive test suite (detailed in Section VI) npm run inspector executes npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector node path/to/server/index.js

V. Native Binary Rules (If Applicable)

Platform Compatibility

macOS Compatibility: The binary must be universal (Apple Silicon & Intel) and support the current macOS version and the previous major version (n-1, e.g., macOS >= 14 if current is 15)

The binary must be universal (Apple Silicon & Intel) and support the current macOS version and the previous major version (n-1, e.g., macOS >= 14 if current is 15) Build Optimization: Compiler and linker flags must be set to achieve a minimal binary file size

Native Code Quality

Native Test Suite: A comprehensive test suite using Swift’s native testing tools (e.g., swift-test or XCTest) is required

A comprehensive test suite using Swift’s native testing tools (e.g., or XCTest) is required The CLI must have no linter issues (e.g., SwiftLint for Swift)

A formatter must be applied (e.g., SwiftFormat for Swift)

The CLI must show no analyzer issues

Integration Requirements

Custom Path Configuration: An environment variable must allow setting a custom absolute path to run the native binary

An environment variable must allow setting a custom absolute path to run the native binary Error Communication: If the tool uses a native library, errno (or an equivalent mechanism) must be used to pass error and execution issues to the TypeScript logger and back to the tool

If the tool uses a native library, (or an equivalent mechanism) must be used to pass error and execution issues to the TypeScript logger and back to the tool Version Synchronization: The native CLI and the MCP tool (TypeScript package) must have the same version number. This version must be injected during the build process, not hardcoded

Communication Protocol

JSON Communication: The native binary part of the tool must have a mode to communicate in JSON back to the TypeScript server for easier parsing. JSON responses should include debug logs if requested

The native binary part of the tool must have a mode to communicate in JSON back to the TypeScript server for easier parsing. JSON responses should include debug logs if requested CLI Help Command: The binary must respond to --help with a helpful command explaining its use and all options

The binary must respond to with a helpful command explaining its use and all options Argument Parsing Framework: The binary must use a robust argument parser framework (e.g., swift-argument-parser for Swift)

Distribution

Consider options for distributing as a single, statically linked binary if feasible and beneficial for simpler installation by end-users who might use the CLI directly.

VI. Rules to Check Before a Release ( scripts/prepare-release.js )

There is a scripts/prepare-release.js that runs an extensive test suite. The script runs these checks sequentially and stops at the first failure.

Git & Version Control

Check current branch (warns if not on main or designated release branch) Check for uncommitted changes Check if synced with origin/main (or designated release branch) Version availability check (ensures version isn’t already published) Version consistency between package.json and package-lock.json Changelog Check: Check for a changelog entry corresponding to the current version

Code Quality & Security

Dependency installation check Outdated dependencies check (warning only) Security audit (fails on critical/high vulnerabilities) TypeScript compilation TypeScript tests TypeScript declaration files generation Delete any build folders and reset package caches before building If native binary exists: Swift analyze If native binary exists: Swift formatting (SwiftFormat) If native binary exists: Swift linting (SwiftLint) If native binary exists: Swift tests No build warnings

Binary & CLI Validation (If Applicable)

If native binary exists: Swift CLI command tests (help, version, and other key functionalities) If native binary exists: Swift CLI error handling tests (invalid commands, missing args, invalid window index, etc.) If native binary exists: Swift CLI JSON output validation If native binary exists: Binary exists and is executable If native binary exists: Binary contains both architectures (arm64 + x86_64, verifiable via lipo -info ) If native binary exists: Binary responds correctly to --help

Package Validation

Required fields in package.json Package size check (warns if >2MB, configurable threshold) Executable permission check in postinstall (if a CLI is present) Critical files included (e.g., dist/index.js , native binary name, README.md , LICENSE ) MCP server smoke test (JSON-RPC request/response) Full integration tests

Beta Release Strategy

Releases are first done with a beta tag to the npm registry so they can be tested via the npx [packageName]@beta install method.

Conclusion

Following these best practices ensures that your MCP tools are professional, reliable, and user-friendly. They represent lessons learned from real-world development and deployment of production MCP tools. As the MCP ecosystem evolves, these practices will continue to be refined and expanded.