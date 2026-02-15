Hi, I'm @steipete.

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AI-powered tools from Swift roots to web frontiers.
Every commit lands on GitHub for you to fork & remix.
OpenClaw, OpenAI and the futurePublished:• 3 min read
I'm joining OpenAI to work on bringing agents to everyone. OpenClaw will move to a foundation and stay open and independent.
Shipping at Inference-SpeedPublished:• 18 min read
Why I stopped reading code and started watching it stream by.
The Signature FlickerPublished:• 4 min read
Hell froze over. Anthropic fixed Claude Code's signature flicker in their latest update (2.0.72)
Just Talk To It - the no-bs Way of Agentic EngineeringPublished:• 23 min read
A practical guide to working with AI coding agents without the hype.
Claude Code AnonymousPublished:• 4 min read
Introducing Claude Code Anonymous - a new meetup format for full-breadth developers.
Live Coding Session: Building ArenaPublished:• 4 min read
Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows.
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Just One More PromptPublished:• 5 min read
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.