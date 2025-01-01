About

Peter in his office setup

Deep in vibe-coding mode – tinkering with shiny web tech, chasing fresh ideas.

After years shipping native iOS, modern web feels like a breath of fresh air.

I split my time between Vienna ↔ London.

I’m looking for new opportunities to share my learnings at conferences.

Check out my speaking history & topics.

GitHub Activity

Peter's GitHub Contribution Graph

I build what excites me and release it all as open source.

Follow me on GitHub and catch the back-story in Finding My Spark.

Stay Connected

If you’d like to connect or have questions about my work, feel free to reach out through any of the links below.

Tip: Change steipete.me to steipete.md for the markdown version.

Imprint: Peter Steinberger, Siebensterngasse 15, 1070 Vienna, Austria