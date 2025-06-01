The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and Unfiltered

Published:
22 min read
Edit on GitHub

A friend asked me to show off my current workflow, so I did an impromptu workshop for him and his developers. This is a snapshot of how I approach vibe coding these days. Don’t expect a professional workshop - I did this as a favor and for the fun of it. I let Gemini extract the key points into a blog post, if you don’t want to watch all of the 3-hour video.

All the code generated during this workshop is available on GitHub.

Transcript

Alright, let’s talk about how software development is changing, right now. For nearly 15 years, I was deep in the PDF world with PSPDFKit (now they rebranded as Nutrient). After selling the company, I took a much-needed breather. I was properly burned out. But a couple of months ago, that itch, that spark, came back. And what pulled me in? AI.

It’s a completely different landscape now. Everything I’m about to share is what I’ve crammed into my brain over the last two, very intense, months. I’m still discovering new things daily, but what’s already possible is, frankly, incredibly cool. So, I decided to do a live workshop: go from a raw idea to a (hopefully) working product in a few hours, unscripted, just pure “vibe coding.”

The Idea: “Vibe Meter” – Keeping an Eye on AI Costs

If you’re like me, you’re probably diving deep into AI tools. I’m using Cursor (the AI-first IDE) and Anthropic’s Claude Code (their command-line AI) pretty heavily. These things aren’t free. My Cursor bill was already nudging $900 for the month, and there’s that $1000 cap before you need to talk enterprise. It got me thinking: wouldn’t it be great to have a little something in the menu bar to see that spend in real-time?

And thus, “Vibe Meter” was born. I even briefly considered calling it “Aufpasser” (German for a kind of minder or little policeman – seemed fitting!). The plan was ambitious for a short workshop:

Yeah, a bit much for a live demo, but go big or go home, right?

Phase 1: The Blueprint – Forging Specs with Google’s AI Studio & Gemini

Even in this new AI-driven world, a solid specification is still your bedrock. The difference? The process of creating it can be far more dynamic and, dare I say, fun. For this, I turned to Google’s AI Studio, powered by their Gemini model.

Why AI Studio for Specification? It’s About the Output and the Process. Gemini is seriously impressive. I find it’s incredibly good at generating lengthy, structured text without the aggressive summarization or “shortcut-taking” I’ve seen from other models when you ask for, say, full technical documentation. The playground for Gemini seems to have almost unlimited processing power for this kind of task – it doesn’t feel like it’s constantly trying to save on tokens when you need detail. Plus, the cost is quite reasonable – something like four cents per million tokens for the input, which is great for feeding it lots of context.

My Spec Refinement Loop – AI Critiquing AI: This is a pattern I’ve found incredibly powerful:

  1. Voice-First Brain Dump: I’m lazy with typing. I use an app called “Flow” (or Whisper Flow – just hit the Fn key on my Mac, and it transcribes) to dictate my initial thoughts, feature ideas, and user stories directly into a new Gemini chat in AI Studio. It’s fast and captures ideas fluidly.
  2. Gemini’s First Draft: Gemini takes this verbal stream-of-consciousness and churns out a pretty decent first-pass structured specification document.
  3. The “Peer Review” by Another AI: This is the fun part. I copy that entire generated spec and paste it into a brand new, separate Gemini chat. My prompt to this second instance is something like: “You are an AI tasked with implementing this spec in one go. Before you start, what questions do you have? What’s unclear? What’s missing for you to build this successfully?”
  4. Addressing the AI’s Questions: The second AI always comes back with brilliant questions. It points out ambiguities, edge cases I hadn’t considered, and missing information. It’s like having an infinitely patient, detail-oriented peer reviewer.
  5. Refining the Master Spec: I take these questions, think through the answers, and then feed those answers and clarifications back into the original AI Studio chat – the one that holds the “master” context of our evolving spec.
  6. Iteration is Key: We went back and forth. For Vibe Meter, this helped us realize we needed to be very specific about how we’d get the Cursor teamId and the exact cookie name (which turned out to be workos_cursor_session). This led to a bit of live “API archeology” using browser dev tools – inspecting Cursor’s own web app’s network requests during login, when viewing usage, etc. We found the /me endpoint for user details and the getMonthlyInvoice call (a POST request, interestingly) which contained the team ID and costs (in cents).
  7. Nailing Down Technicals: We also layered in technical constraints: Swift 6 for the Mac app (because why not use the latest?), latest macOS only, Swift Test for unit tests, a strict “menu bar only, no Dock icon” policy, and for the Electron version, a clear directive to use TypeScript and React.

This process of letting an AI help refine the input for another AI (or even itself in a later stage) is a cornerstone of “vibe coding.” The better your spec, the less friction you’ll have when it’s time to generate actual code. Gemini’s massive 1 million token context window is a godsend here; you can really build up a rich, detailed understanding within the chat.

Phase 2: Unleashing the Coders – Cursor IDE, Parallel Builds, and My Bag of AI Tricks

With a spec that felt reasonably robust (for a live demo!), it was time to fire up Cursor, my AI-first IDE of choice, and actually generate some code.

Going Parallel – Mac & Electron Simultaneously: I’d already set up a GitHub repo for “Vibe Meter” and, within it, two distinct folders: VibeMeter-Mac and VibeMeter-Electron. The plan was to build both in parallel, so I opened two separate Cursor IDE windows, one pointed at each sub-project.

  1. For the Mac App (SwiftUI):
    • In the Cursor window for VibeMeter-Mac, I started a new chat.
    • Pasted our full, refined specification.
    • Selected the Gemini model within Cursor (it’s one of several you can choose).
    • The prompt was straightforward: “You are an AI tasked with building a Mac app based on this software specification. Generate the project and all necessary files.”
  2. For the Electron App (TypeScript/React):
    • In the VibeMeter-Electron Cursor window, I did the same but with a crucial addition to the prompt: “We also want to build a version of this using Electron. Any technical choices in the spec that were Swift-only should be replaced with good cross-platform alternatives. Use TypeScript and React for the implementation.”

And then, the magic (and sometimes the madness) begins. You hit “go,” and the AIs start chugging away, planning steps, creating files, and writing code.

Dealing with the “Continue Monkey” – And My Solution, CodeLooper: One of the current papercuts in these AI-driven IDEs is the generation loop. They’ll work for a bit, then pause, often requiring a manual click on a “Continue” button. This can be due to internal limits (Cursor sometimes has a 25-turn limit before pausing), connection hiccups, or the AI just needing a moment to plan its next multi-step move.

This constant need to babysit the “Continue” button is why I’m building a side-project called “CodeLooper.” It’s a Mac menu bar app that uses a combination of screen capture, accessibility APIs, and even JavaScript injection (since Cursor itself is an Electron app) to detect when a generation loop has paused and, if it deems it safe, automatically click “Continue” for me. It’s still a work in progress, but the goal is to achieve longer, truly unattended generation sessions. For this workshop, though, I was the designated “Continue Monkey.”

MCPs – My Custom Toolkit for Supercharging Cursor: Cursor allows you to define “MCPs” (which I think of as “More Capable Prompts” or “More Capable Tools”). These are essentially custom functions or external tools the AI agent within Cursor can choose to call. I’ve been building out a suite of these to give the AI more leverage:

These MCPs are about extending the AI’s reach and making it more autonomous in a practical development workflow.

Choosing Your Fighter – AI Models in Cursor: Cursor offers a selection of underlying LLMs, and I switch between them based on the task:

During the initial generation, the Mac app (SwiftUI) ran into some turbulence. Swift 6 has tightened up its concurrency rules considerably (Sendability, @MainActor isolation), and there’s simply less Swift 6 example code out in the wild for the models to have trained on. This meant more iteration was needed. The Electron app, on the other hand, initially started life as JavaScript because, in my haste, I forgot to explicitly re-state TypeScript in the main project generation prompt (the spec mentioned it, but the top-level instruction to the AI didn’t). A good lesson: be explicit, even if it feels redundant. I later instructed it to convert the whole thing to TypeScript.

Phase 3: The Intricate Dance of Debugging, Refinement, and Iteration

This is where “vibe coding” truly comes alive. The AI isn’t a magic wand that spits out perfect, production-ready code on the first try. Far from it. The initial output will have bugs, missing pieces, UI that needs a loving touch (or a complete overhaul), and architectural decisions you might want to revisit. The beauty is how fast you can iterate with AI as your partner.

Navigating the Unscripted Path – Workshop Highlights:

Throughout this three-hour whirlwind, I was an orchestrator, a prompter, a quality checker, and a debugger-by-proxy. I wrote zero lines of functional code myself. All the Swift, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, JSON configs – everything came from the AI, guided by my prompts and the initial spec.

The Outcome: Two (Mostly) Functional Apps and a Whole Lot of Vibe

So, after about three hours of intense, unscripted, AI-driven development, where did we land?

In total, the AIs probably generated something in the ballpark of 5,000 lines of Swift and around 2,000 lines of TypeScript, JavaScript (before conversion), HTML, and CSS, not to mention all the configuration files, test setups, and package manifests.

Key Takeaways & My Developing “Vibe Coding” Philosophy

This workshop wasn’t just about the Vibe Meter app itself; it was about demonstrating a way of working, a new “vibe” for software development. Here are my big takeaways, which are constantly evolving:

  1. AI as a Force Multiplier, Not a Replacement: Let’s be clear: this isn’t about AI taking our jobs. It’s about giving us superpowers. The ability to explore ideas, build prototypes, and even flesh out significant features at 10x, 20x, or even greater speed is transformative. You become an architect, a guide, a refiner.
  2. Code Becomes Cheaper, Iteration Becomes Faster: This is a profound mental shift. In the past, if I spent days crafting a feature, I’d be heavily invested in that code. Ripping it out or taking a completely different approach felt costly. Now? If an AI generates a component in 20 minutes and it’s not quite right, or I have a better idea, I can tell it to refactor it, or just scrap it and try again with a new prompt. The cost of experimentation plummets. This frees you to explore more avenues.
  3. Focus Your Energy on the Hard Problems: You can delegate a huge amount of boilerplate, initial scaffolding, CRUD operations, or even well-defined, common features to the AI. This frees up your precious cognitive cycles to focus on the truly novel, complex, and differentiating aspects of your product – the parts that require deep human insight and creativity.
  4. Accelerated Learning in Unfamiliar Territory: This is huge for me personally. I’m primarily a native developer. But with AI, I’ve been able to dive into web technologies like TypeScript, React, and Tailwind CSS much faster than I ever could have traditionally. The AI can explain concepts, generate example code, show best practices, and help debug my newbie mistakes. It’s like having an infinitely patient tutor.
  5. The AI is Your “Brilliant but Quirky” Teammate: Think of the current generation of AI tools as incredibly knowledgeable, super-fast junior-to-mid-level developers who sometimes act like autistic savants. They can produce amazing work, have access to a vast corpus of knowledge, but they can also misunderstand requirements, hallucinate APIs that don’t exist, get stuck on seemingly simple things, or rigidly adhere to an incorrect assumption. Your job is to learn their strengths, weaknesses, and how to “manage” them effectively through clear prompting and iterative feedback.
  6. Prompt Engineering is the New Core Skill: The quality of your interaction with the AI directly dictates the quality of the output. This isn’t just about typing a question; it’s about crafting clear, unambiguous specifications, providing good examples, giving constructive feedback, knowing when to break down a problem into smaller steps for the AI, and understanding how to guide its reasoning process.
  7. Horses for Courses – Choosing Your AI Tools Wisely:
    • Google AI Studio (with Gemini): My go-to for initial, comprehensive spec generation and refinement. That massive context window and less restrictive output format are invaluable for laying a strong foundation.
    • Cursor IDE: Fantastic for the main development loop – iterative code generation, interactive debugging, and the ability to quickly switch between different AI models (like Gemini for speed/cost, and o3 for those really tough nuts to crack) within the context of your actual project files.
    • Claude Code (Anthropic’s CLI tool): A powerhouse for large-scale, codebase-wide refactoring (like adding linters, converting languages, or enforcing style guides). It tends to be very thorough and can run for extended periods on a single, complex task.
  8. The Power of Context Cannot Be Overstated: LLMs are all about their context window. The more relevant information you can feed them – detailed specs, existing code snippets, error messages, screenshots, links to relevant documentation or GitHub repositories – the better their output will be. This is why Gemini 1.5 Pro’s 1 million token window (and even larger ones on the horizon) are such game-changers.
  9. Don’t Be Afraid to Explore the Obscure: Even if you’re working with a less common language or a niche problem, don’t assume AI can’t help. I showed a quick example of using a Repo-to-Text converter tool to dump an entire Zig language GitHub repository into a flat text file, which I then uploaded to AI Studio. Gemini was then able to explain the project’s purpose, its architecture, and even answer specific questions about the Zig code, all in pirate speak for a bit of fun!
  10. Rethinking Cost vs. Value: Yes, these AI tools have a cost. As I mentioned, I’m spending around $1100 a month right now between Cursor, direct API access, and Claude subscriptions. But you have to weigh that against the value of your time and the sheer increase in output. If these tools allow me to build 10x or 20x more, or explore ideas that would have been too time-consuming before, the ROI is a no-brainer. Your time is valuable; AI helps you leverage it far more effectively.

The Future is Now – Go Vibe with It!

This is not some far-off future; this is what’s possible today. The tools are evolving at a dizzying pace. The way we conceive, design, and build software is undergoing a fundamental shift.

My advice? Don’t wait. Dive in. Pick a small side project, something fun. Start experimenting with these tools. Learn how to prompt, how to iterate, how to “vibe” with your AI coding partner. See for yourself how it can transform your workflow, your learning, and your creative output.

As for Vibe Meter? I’m definitely going to take the Mac app, polish it up (with more AI help, of course!), and integrate its core cost-tracking logic into my “CodeLooper” project. The cycle of AI-assisted creation continues.

Thanks for joining me on this live-coding adventure. Now, go build something cool!

New posts, shipping stories, and nerdy links straight to your inbox.

2× per month, pure signal, zero fluff.

Edit on GitHub
Share this post on:
Share this post on X Share this post on BlueSky Share this post on LinkedIn Share this post via WhatsApp Share this post on Facebook Share this post via Telegram Share this post on Pinterest Share this post via email