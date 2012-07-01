Pimping recursiveDescription Jul 1, 2012 Enhance UIView's recursiveDescription to clearly show view controller hierarchies and containment relationships for easier debugging. Read more →

NSURLCache Uses A Disk Cache As Of iOS 5 Apr 10, 2012 Discover how NSURLCache in iOS 5 now automatically implements disk caching to a SQLite database based on Cache-Control headers. Read more →

Moving On... Or How Waiting For A Visa Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me. Apr 6, 2012 After months of waiting for a US visa, I share my journey from freelance to full-time indie developer and the creation of PSPDFKit. Read more →

Don't Call willChangeValueForKey Unless It's Really Needed Apr 5, 2012 Learn why willChangeValueForKey and didChangeValueForKey are unnecessary when using setter methods for KVO in Objective-C. Read more →