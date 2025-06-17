Showing Settings from macOS Menu Bar Items: A 5-Hour Journey Jun 17, 2025 Why something as simple as showing a settings dialog from a macOS menu bar app took me 5 hours to figure out, and requires 50 lines of code for what should be a one-liner. Read more →

VibeTunnel: Turn Any Browser into Your Mac's Terminal Jun 16, 2025 We built a browser-based terminal controller in one day using Claude Code, named pipes, and Xterm.js. No SSH needed, just open your browser and start typing. Check and command your agents on the go! Read more →

Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token Counting Jun 15, 2025 How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs. Read more →

llm.codes: Make Apple Docs AI-Readable Jun 14, 2025 Built this when Claude couldn't read Apple's docs. Now it converts 69+ documentation sites to clean llms.txt. Free, instant, no BS. Read more →

Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to Mention Jun 11, 2025 Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable. Read more →

Peekaboo MCP – lightning-fast macOS screenshots for AI agents Jun 7, 2025 Turn your blind AI into a visual debugger with instant screenshot capture and analysis Read more →

Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World Experience Jun 6, 2025 How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement Read more →

Commanding Your Claude Code Army Jun 5, 2025 How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs) Read more →

Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and Tears Jun 5, 2025 My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment. Read more →