Fixing UITextView On iOS 7
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.
Learn how to inspect view hierarchies of third-party iOS apps using a jailbroken device and debugging tools like Reveal for design insights.
Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.
Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.
Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.
Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.
Learn how to properly implement UIAppearance in custom views, including important gotchas about setter tracking and initialization patterns.
Implement block support for UIMenuItem by swizzling the responder chain to enable cleaner API patterns.
Use Objective-C's modern subscripting syntax with Xcode 4.4 and iOS 4.3+ through a clever header-only hack that enables array[index] notation.