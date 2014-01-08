Fixing UITextView On iOS 7 Jan 8, 2014 Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement. Read more →

Fixing What Apple Doesn't Jan 4, 2014 Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.

How To Inspect The View Hierarchy Of Third-Party Apps Dec 27, 2013 Learn how to inspect view hierarchies of third-party iOS apps using a jailbroken device and debugging tools like Reveal for design insights.

Fixing UISearchDisplayController On iOS 7 Oct 4, 2013 Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.

Smart Proxy Delegation Jul 30, 2013 Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.

Adding Keyboard Shortcuts To UIAlertView Mar 6, 2013 Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.

How To Center Content Within UIScrollView Feb 21, 2013 Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.

UIAppearance for Custom Views Feb 12, 2013 Learn how to properly implement UIAppearance in custom views, including important gotchas about setter tracking and initialization patterns.

Hacking Block Support Into UIMenuItem Jul 17, 2012 Implement block support for UIMenuItem by swizzling the responder chain to enable cleaner API patterns.