How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen Expression
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.
A practical guide to safely updating macOS on a Hackintosh by first updating OpenCore bootloader and essential kexts before upgrading the system.
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.
A comprehensive guide to iOS jailbreaking for developers, covering legal security research tools, debugging capabilities, and practical applications beyond app piracy.
Step-by-step instructions from Apple for capturing macOS kernel core dumps over a network connection between two Macs.
A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.
Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.
A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.