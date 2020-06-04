How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen Expression Jun 4, 2020 Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues. Read more →

Updating macOS on a Hackintosh Jun 1, 2020 A practical guide to safely updating macOS on a Hackintosh by first updating OpenCore bootloader and essential kexts before upgrading the system.

InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in Swift May 31, 2020 Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.

The Great Mac Catalyst Text Input Crash Hunt May 29, 2020 Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.

Jailbreaking for iOS Developers May 25, 2020 A comprehensive guide to iOS jailbreaking for developers, covering legal security research tools, debugging capabilities, and practical applications beyond app piracy.

Network Kernel Core Dump May 21, 2020 Step-by-step instructions from Apple for capturing macOS kernel core dumps over a network connection between two Macs.

How to macOS Core Dump May 21, 2020 A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.

Kernel Panics and Surprise boot-args May 20, 2020 Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.

The LG UltraFine 5K, kernel_task, and Me May 19, 2020 A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.