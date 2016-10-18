Running tests with Clang Address Sanitizer Oct 18, 2016 Guide to using Clang Address Sanitizer for finding memory bugs, race conditions, and other runtime issues in iOS and Android development. Read more →

UI testing on iOS, without busy waiting Sep 29, 2016 Comprehensive guide to effective UI testing on iOS using KIF framework without busy waiting and performance optimization techniques. Read more →

Hiring a distributed team Sep 20, 2016 Lessons learned about hiring and building a successful distributed remote team at PSPDFKit over six years. Read more →

Writing Good Bug Reports Sep 13, 2016 Essential guide to writing effective bug reports that help developers understand, reproduce, and fix issues quickly and efficiently. Read more →

Real-time collaboration, Apple, and you Sep 8, 2016 Analysis of Apple's real-time collaboration features announced in 2016 and their implications for developers. Read more →

Converting Xcode Test Runs to JUnit, the Fast Way Aug 11, 2016 A fast method for converting Xcode test results to JUnit format for better CI integration and test reporting. Read more →

Efficient iOS Version Checking Jul 6, 2016 Best practices for efficiently checking iOS versions in code while supporting multiple deployment targets. Read more →

Investigating Thread Safety of UIImage Jun 30, 2016 Deep dive into UIImage thread safety issues and how to properly handle images in concurrent environments. Read more →

Swifty Objective-C May 26, 2016 Modern Objective-C language features that make it more Swift-like, including nullability annotations, generics, and new syntax improvements. Read more →