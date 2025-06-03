Claude Code is My Computer
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.
I reflect on my post-exit journey from emptiness to rediscovering my passion for building, sparked by AI's transformative potential.
Working around SwiftUI's CommandsBuilder limitations to conditionally show top-level menus on macOS using direct AppKit integration.
Debugging and fixing a SwiftUI keyboardShortcut bug that fails when mixing SwiftUI with UIKit through reverse engineering and LLDB analysis.
Creating a SwiftUI button that supports both tap and long-press gestures by bridging to UIKit when SwiftUI's gesture system fails on Catalyst.
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.