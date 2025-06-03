Claude Code is My Computer Jun 3, 2025 I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers. Read more →

Stop Over-thinking AI Subscriptions Jun 2, 2025 After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny. Read more →

Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast. Jun 1, 2025 How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift. Read more →

The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and Unfiltered Jun 1, 2025 I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop. Read more →

MCP Best Practices Jun 1, 2025 My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management. Read more →

Finding My Spark Again Jun 1, 2025 I reflect on my post-exit journey from emptiness to rediscovering my passion for building, sparked by AI's transformative potential. Read more →

Top-Level Menu Visibility in SwiftUI for macOS Apr 9, 2021 Working around SwiftUI's CommandsBuilder limitations to conditionally show top-level menus on macOS using direct AppKit integration. Read more →

Fixing keyboardShortcut in SwiftUI Jan 31, 2021 Debugging and fixing a SwiftUI keyboardShortcut bug that fails when mixing SwiftUI with UIKit through reverse engineering and LLDB analysis. Read more →

Supporting Both Tap and Long Press on a Button in SwiftUI Jan 27, 2021 Creating a SwiftUI button that supports both tap and long-press gestures by bridging to UIKit when SwiftUI's gesture system fails on Catalyst. Read more →