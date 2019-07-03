How We Work at PSPDFKit
An inside look at PSPDFKit's development processes, from proposal-based feature planning to monorepo management and release automation.
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.
Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.
Best practices for using Slack effectively in a distributed team without getting overwhelmed by notifications and channels.
Advanced debugging techniques for tracking memory management issues, retain/release cycles, and hard-to-find bugs in iOS development.
Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.
Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.
Argues why UITableView should be deprecated in favor of UICollectionView for better flexibility and modern iOS development.