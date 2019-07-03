How We Work at PSPDFKit Jul 3, 2019 An inside look at PSPDFKit's development processes, from proposal-based feature planning to monorepo management and release automation. Read more →

Swizzling in Swift Jun 26, 2019 A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.

WWDC for First-Timers, 2019 Edition May 30, 2019 Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.

Challenges of Adopting Drag and Drop Nov 7, 2018 Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.

Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the Mac Sep 20, 2018 Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.

How to Use Slack and Not Go Crazy Jun 21, 2018 Best practices for using Slack effectively in a distributed team without getting overwhelmed by notifications and channels.

Hardcore Debugging - Heavy Weapons for Hard Bugs Mar 7, 2018 Advanced debugging techniques for tracking memory management issues, retain/release cycles, and hard-to-find bugs in iOS development.

Binary Frameworks in Swift Jan 29, 2018 Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.

Even Swiftier Objective-C Jun 14, 2017 Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.