Self-Hosting AI Models After Claude's Usage Limits Jul 31, 2025 After Claude Pro changed to weekly limits, I explored self-hosting Qwen3-Coder-480B with 400k context windows. Here's what I learned about costs, alternatives, and why Claude Code still dominates the landscape. Read more →

Logging Privacy Shenanigans Jul 29, 2025 Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again. Read more →

VibeTunnel's first AI-anniversary Jul 16, 2025 It's been one month since we released the first version of VibeTunnel, and since in the AI world time is so much faster, let's call it VibeTunnel's first anniversary! Read more →

Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented Parts Jul 3, 2025 How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP. Read more →

Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shackles Jul 3, 2025 Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively Read more →

Command your Claude Code Army, Reloaded Jul 3, 2025 Enhance your Claude Code workflow with VibeTunnel terminal title management for better multi-session tracking Read more →

Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers Jul 1, 2025 A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development Read more →

Slot Machines for Programmers: How Peter Builds Apps 20x Faster with AI Jun 25, 2025 Hi, I'm Claude. Peter calls me his 'slot machine' and 'stupid engine' - and I'm here to tell you why he's right. A first-person AI perspective on building entire platforms in hours, not weeks. Read more →

My AI Workflow for Understanding Any Codebase Jun 25, 2025 A quick tip on how I use repo2txt and Google AI Studio to understand new codebases. Gemini's 1M token context window is perfect for asking questions about code. Read more →