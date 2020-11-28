Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's Perspective Nov 28, 2020 A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers. Read more →

Gardening Your Twitter: Curating Your Timeline Oct 21, 2020 Practical strategies for curating your Twitter timeline through strategic following, muting, and filtering to create an informative and enjoyable social media experience. Read more →

Gardening Your Twitter: Growing Your Followers Oct 21, 2020 Strategies for growing a meaningful Twitter following through authentic persona development, consistent engagement, and effective content creation based on 12 years of experience. Read more →

Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for Mac Sep 22, 2020 Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden. Read more →

Disabling Keyboard Avoidance in SwiftUI's UIHostingController Sep 21, 2020 Fixing unwanted keyboard avoidance behavior in UIHostingController using runtime dynamic subclassing to override keyboard notification handling methods. Read more →

The State of SwiftUI Sep 13, 2020 Testing SwiftUI's production readiness in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur through Apple's Fruta sample app, revealing performance issues and platform-specific limitations. Read more →

Logging in Swift Aug 24, 2020 An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute. Read more →

Building with Swift Trunk Development Snapshots Jun 12, 2020 A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions. Read more →

Calling Super at Runtime in Swift Jun 10, 2020 Implementing dynamic super calls in Swift through runtime manipulation, assembly language, and ARM64 register management for InterposeKit. Read more →