Latest Posts

The State of SwiftUI

Testing SwiftUI's production readiness in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur through Apple's Fruta sample app, revealing performance issues and platform-specific limitations.

Logging in Swift

An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute.

