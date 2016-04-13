A Pragmatic Approach to Cross-Platform Apr 13, 2016 How PSPDFKit shares a common C++ codebase across iOS, Android, and Web platforms while maintaining native user experiences. Read more →

Surprises with Swift Extensions Mar 24, 2016 Common pitfalls and surprising behaviors when creating Swift extensions on Objective-C classes, with solutions for proper method naming. Read more →

Using ccache for Fun and Profit Oct 6, 2015 Complete guide to using ccache to dramatically speed up C/C++/Objective-C build times for large iOS projects and CI systems. Read more →

UITableViewController designated initializer woes Apr 15, 2015 Navigate the complications of subclassing UITableViewController after iOS 8.3 introduced designated initializers that break proper initialization patterns. Read more →

Researching ResearchKit Apr 14, 2015 Analyze Apple's first major open-source project ResearchKit to discover interesting implementation details and practical iOS development solutions. Read more →

The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8 Jan 25, 2015 Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration. Read more →

UIKit Debug Mode Jan 9, 2015 Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations. Read more →

Retrofitting containsString: on iOS 7 Jul 17, 2014 Backport iOS 8's convenient NSString containsString: method to iOS 7 using runtime patching that won't conflict with Apple's implementation. Read more →

A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch Forwarding Jul 4, 2014 Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity. Read more →