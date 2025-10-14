Claude Code Anonymous Sep 9, 2025 Introducing Claude Code Anonymous - a new meetup format for full-breadth developers. Read more →

Live Coding Session: Building Arena Sep 6, 2025 Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows. Read more →

My Current AI Dev Workflow Aug 25, 2025 Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation. Read more →

Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025 Aug 22, 2025 Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls. Read more →

Just One More Prompt Aug 19, 2025 Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering. Read more →

Tachikoma: A Modern Swift AI SDK Built by (and for) Agents Aug 5, 2025 The story of how I built a modern Swift AI SDK completely with Claude Code, inspired by Vercel's AI SDK design, and why sometimes building your own is the right choice. Read more →

Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds Fresh Aug 5, 2025 Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity. Read more →

Don't read this Startup Slop Aug 2, 2025 My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation? Read more →