Just Talk To It - the no-bs Way of Agentic Engineering
A practical guide to working with AI coding agents without the hype.
Introducing Claude Code Anonymous - a new meetup format for full-breadth developers.
Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows.
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
The story of how I built a modern Swift AI SDK completely with Claude Code, inspired by Vercel's AI SDK design, and why sometimes building your own is the right choice.
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
My website was banned from Lobsters as 'startup slop' for using AI agents to help write blog posts. When does tool-assisted writing become slop, and why are we having the wrong conversation about AI in content creation?
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI