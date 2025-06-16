Posts
All the articles I've posted.
VibeTunnel: Turn Any Browser into Your Mac's TerminalPublished:• 15 min read
We built a browser-based terminal controller in one day using Claude Code, named pipes, and Xterm.js. No SSH needed, just open your browser and start typing. Check and command your agents on the go!
Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token CountingPublished:• 6 min read
How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs.
llm.codes: Make Apple Docs AI-ReadablePublished:• 4 min read
Built this when Claude couldn't read Apple's docs. Now it converts 69+ documentation sites to clean llms.txt. Free, instant, no BS.
Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to MentionPublished:• 8 min read
Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable.
Peekaboo MCP – lightning-fast macOS screenshots for AI agentsPublished:• 5 min read
Turn your blind AI into a visual debugger with instant screenshot capture and analysis
Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World ExperiencePublished:• 13 min read
How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement
Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and TearsPublished:• 10 min read
My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment.
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.