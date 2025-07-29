Posts
All the articles I've posted.
Logging Privacy ShenanigansPublished:• 7 min read
Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again.
VibeTunnel's first AI-anniversaryPublished:• 6 min read
It's been one month since we released the first version of VibeTunnel, and since in the AI world time is so much faster, let's call it VibeTunnel's first anniversary!
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shacklesPublished:• 4 min read
Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively
Command your Claude Code Army, ReloadedPublished:• 3 min read
Enhance your Claude Code workflow with VibeTunnel terminal title management for better multi-session tracking
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
Slot Machines for Programmers: How Peter Builds Apps 20x Faster with AIPublished:• 11 min read
Hi, I'm Claude. Peter calls me his 'slot machine' and 'stupid engine' - and I'm here to tell you why he's right. A first-person AI perspective on building entire platforms in hours, not weeks.
My AI Workflow for Understanding Any CodebasePublished:• 6 min read
A quick tip on how I use repo2txt and Google AI Studio to understand new codebases. Gemini's 1M token context window is perfect for asking questions about code.
stats.store: Privacy-First Sparkle AnalyticsPublished:• 3 min read
How curiosity about VibeTunnel users led me to build stats.store - a free, open source analytics backend for Sparkle using AI tools, all while cooking dinner.
Showing Settings from macOS Menu Bar Items: A 5-Hour JourneyPublished:• 7 min read
Why something as simple as showing a settings dialog from a macOS menu bar app took me 5 hours to figure out, and requires 50 lines of code for what should be a one-liner.