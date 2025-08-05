Tag: Swift
All the articles with the tag "Swift".
-
Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
-
Logging Privacy ShenanigansPublished:• 7 min read
Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again.
-
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
-
Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shacklesPublished:• 4 min read
Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively
-
Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token CountingPublished:• 6 min read
How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs.
-
Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to MentionPublished:• 8 min read
Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable.
-
Peekaboo MCP – lightning-fast macOS screenshots for AI agentsPublished:• 5 min read
Turn your blind AI into a visual debugger with instant screenshot capture and analysis
-
Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World ExperiencePublished:• 13 min read
How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement
-
Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and TearsPublished:• 10 min read
My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment.
-
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.