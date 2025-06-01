Tag: Swift
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and UnfilteredPublished:• 22 min read
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.
Fixing keyboardShortcut in SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Debugging and fixing a SwiftUI keyboardShortcut bug that fails when mixing SwiftUI with UIKit through reverse engineering and LLDB analysis.
Supporting Both Tap and Long Press on a Button in SwiftUIPublished:• 6 min read
Creating a SwiftUI button that supports both tap and long-press gestures by bridging to UIKit when SwiftUI's gesture system fails on Catalyst.
Logging in SwiftPublished:• 15 min read
An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute.
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen ExpressionPublished:• 10 min read
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
The Great Mac Catalyst Text Input Crash HuntPublished:• 8 min read
Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.
Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 10 min read
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.