Tag: iOS-Development
Calling Super at Runtime in SwiftPublished:• 16 min read
Implementing dynamic super calls in Swift through runtime manipulation, assembly language, and ARM64 register management for InterposeKit.
zld — A Faster Version of Apple's LinkerPublished:• 3 min read
How to speed up iOS build times by 40% using zld, a drop-in replacement for Apple's linker, with practical integration tips for real projects.
Jailbreaking for iOS DevelopersPublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive guide to iOS jailbreaking for developers, covering legal security research tools, debugging capabilities, and practical applications beyond app piracy.
UITableViewController designated initializer woesPublished:• 3 min read
Navigate the complications of subclassing UITableViewController after iOS 8.3 introduced designated initializers that break proper initialization patterns.
Researching ResearchKitPublished:• 6 min read
Analyze Apple's first major open-source project ResearchKit to discover interesting implementation details and practical iOS development solutions.
The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8Published:• 2 min read
Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
Retrofitting containsString: on iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Backport iOS 8's convenient NSString containsString: method to iOS 7 using runtime patching that won't conflict with Apple's implementation.
A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch ForwardingPublished:• 8 min read
Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity.
Hacking with AspectsPublished:• 3 min read
Explore how Apple detects popover presentation in UIImagePickerController and learn to bypass the restriction using my Aspects library.