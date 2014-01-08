Tag: iOS-Development
All the articles with the tag "iOS-Development".
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
Fixing What Apple Doesn'tPublished:• 2 min read
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.
How To Inspect The View Hierarchy Of Third-Party AppsPublished:• 3 min read
Learn how to inspect view hierarchies of third-party iOS apps using a jailbroken device and debugging tools like Reveal for design insights.
Fixing UISearchDisplayController On iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.
Smart Proxy DelegationPublished:• 4 min read
Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.
Adding Keyboard Shortcuts To UIAlertViewPublished:• 3 min read
Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.
How To Center Content Within UIScrollViewPublished:• 3 min read
Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.
Hacking Block Support Into UIMenuItemPublished:• 12 min read
Implement block support for UIMenuItem by swizzling the responder chain to enable cleaner API patterns.
Using Subscripting With Xcode 4.4 And iOS 4.3+Published:• 2 min read
Use Objective-C's modern subscripting syntax with Xcode 4.4 and iOS 4.3+ through a clever header-only hack that enables array[index] notation.
Pimping recursiveDescriptionPublished:• 2 min read
Enhance UIView's recursiveDescription to clearly show view controller hierarchies and containment relationships for easier debugging.