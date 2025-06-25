Tag: development
My AI Workflow for Understanding Any CodebasePublished:• 6 min read
A quick tip on how I use repo2txt and Google AI Studio to understand new codebases. Gemini's 1M token context window is perfect for asking questions about code.
Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token CountingPublished:• 6 min read
How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs.
llm.codes: Make Apple Docs AI-ReadablePublished:• 4 min read
Built this when Claude couldn't read Apple's docs. Now it converts 69+ documentation sites to clean llms.txt. Free, instant, no BS.
Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and TearsPublished:• 10 min read
My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment.
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
Stop Over-thinking AI SubscriptionsPublished:• 6 min read
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and UnfilteredPublished:• 22 min read
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.