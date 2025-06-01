Tag: development
All the articles with the tag "development".
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 10 min read
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.
WWDC for First-Timers, 2019 EditionPublished:• 22 min read
Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.
Challenges of Adopting Drag and DropPublished:• 10 min read
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the MacPublished:• 13 min read
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.
Hardcore Debugging - Heavy Weapons for Hard BugsPublished:• 10 min read
Advanced debugging techniques for tracking memory management issues, retain/release cycles, and hard-to-find bugs in iOS development.
Binary Frameworks in SwiftPublished:• 8 min read
Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.
Even Swiftier Objective-CPublished:• 10 min read
Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.