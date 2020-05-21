Tag: Debugging
Network Kernel Core DumpPublished:• 2 min read
Step-by-step instructions from Apple for capturing macOS kernel core dumps over a network connection between two Macs.
How to macOS Core DumpPublished:• 4 min read
A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.
Kernel Panics and Surprise boot-argsPublished:• 4 min read
Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch ForwardingPublished:• 8 min read
Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity.
How To Inspect The View Hierarchy Of Third-Party AppsPublished:• 3 min read
Learn how to inspect view hierarchies of third-party iOS apps using a jailbroken device and debugging tools like Reveal for design insights.
Adding Keyboard Shortcuts To UIAlertViewPublished:• 3 min read
Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.
Pimping recursiveDescriptionPublished:• 2 min read
Enhance UIView's recursiveDescription to clearly show view controller hierarchies and containment relationships for easier debugging.