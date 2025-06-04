Tag: ai
All the articles with the tag "ai".
-
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
-
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
-
Stop Over-thinking AI SubscriptionsPublished:• 6 min read
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
-
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
-
The Future of Vibe Coding: Building with AI, Live and UnfilteredPublished:• 22 min read
I demonstrate 'vibe coding' - a new approach to software development with AI, building two apps from scratch in a 3-hour live workshop.
-
Finding My Spark AgainPublished:• 2 min read
I reflect on my post-exit journey from emptiness to rediscovering my passion for building, sparked by AI's transformative potential.