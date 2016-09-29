Posts
All the articles I've posted.
UI testing on iOS, without busy waitingPublished:• 5 min read
Comprehensive guide to effective UI testing on iOS using KIF framework without busy waiting and performance optimization techniques.
Hiring a distributed teamPublished:• 10 min read
Lessons learned about hiring and building a successful distributed remote team at PSPDFKit over six years.
Writing Good Bug ReportsPublished:• 13 min read
Essential guide to writing effective bug reports that help developers understand, reproduce, and fix issues quickly and efficiently.
Real-time collaboration, Apple, and youPublished:• 6 min read
Analysis of Apple's real-time collaboration features announced in 2016 and their implications for developers.
Converting Xcode Test Runs to JUnit, the Fast WayPublished:• 4 min read
A fast method for converting Xcode test results to JUnit format for better CI integration and test reporting.
Efficient iOS Version CheckingPublished:• 10 min read
Best practices for efficiently checking iOS versions in code while supporting multiple deployment targets.
Investigating Thread Safety of UIImagePublished:• 6 min read
Deep dive into UIImage thread safety issues and how to properly handle images in concurrent environments.
Swifty Objective-CPublished:• 18 min read
Modern Objective-C language features that make it more Swift-like, including nullability annotations, generics, and new syntax improvements.
Running UI Tests on iOS With Ludicrous SpeedPublished:• 11 min read
Techniques for dramatically speeding up UI test execution in Xcode using parallelization and optimization strategies.
A Pragmatic Approach to Cross-PlatformPublished:• 11 min read
How PSPDFKit shares a common C++ codebase across iOS, Android, and Web platforms while maintaining native user experiences.