Posts
All the articles I've posted.
-
Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 10 min read
A deep dive into safe method swizzling techniques in Swift, covering common pitfalls and the correct way to implement dynamic super calls.
-
WWDC for First-Timers, 2019 EditionPublished:• 22 min read
Practical tips and advice for making the most of your WWDC experience, from packing essentials to navigating labs and networking events.
-
Challenges of Adopting Drag and DropPublished:• 10 min read
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
-
Marzipan: Porting iOS Apps to the MacPublished:• 13 min read
Explores Apple's Marzipan technology for running UIKit apps on macOS and how to experiment with it before official third-party support.
-
How to Use Slack and Not Go CrazyPublished:• 12 min read
Best practices for using Slack effectively in a distributed team without getting overwhelmed by notifications and channels.
-
Hardcore Debugging - Heavy Weapons for Hard BugsPublished:• 10 min read
Advanced debugging techniques for tracking memory management issues, retain/release cycles, and hard-to-find bugs in iOS development.
-
Binary Frameworks in SwiftPublished:• 8 min read
Explores Swift's ABI stability and the challenges of shipping binary frameworks before Swift 5.
-
Even Swiftier Objective-CPublished:• 10 min read
Explores new Objective-C features and improvements introduced at WWDC 2017 that make the language more Swift-like.
-
The Case for Deprecating UITableViewPublished:• 13 min read
Argues why UITableView should be deprecated in favor of UICollectionView for better flexibility and modern iOS development.
-
Running tests with Clang Address SanitizerPublished:• 10 min read
Guide to using Clang Address Sanitizer for finding memory bugs, race conditions, and other runtime issues in iOS and Android development.