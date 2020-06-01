Posts
Updating macOS on a HackintoshPublished:• 5 min read
A practical guide to safely updating macOS on a Hackintosh by first updating OpenCore bootloader and essential kexts before upgrading the system.
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
The Great Mac Catalyst Text Input Crash HuntPublished:• 8 min read
Deep-dive investigation and fix for a Mac Catalyst text input crash caused by a race condition in Apple's RemoteTextInput framework.
Jailbreaking for iOS DevelopersPublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive guide to iOS jailbreaking for developers, covering legal security research tools, debugging capabilities, and practical applications beyond app piracy.
Network Kernel Core DumpPublished:• 2 min read
Step-by-step instructions from Apple for capturing macOS kernel core dumps over a network connection between two Macs.
How to macOS Core DumpPublished:• 4 min read
A technical guide to deciphering Apple's cryptic boot arguments and setting up macOS kernel core dumps to debug persistent kernel panics.
Kernel Panics and Surprise boot-argsPublished:• 4 min read
Investigation into mysterious kernel panics reveals Apple repair centers left my MacBook with undocumented security-weakening boot arguments.
The LG UltraFine 5K, kernel_task, and MePublished:• 9 min read
A four-year saga with the problematic LG UltraFine 5K display and the surprising discovery that plugging it into the wrong MacBook side causes performance issues.
Let's Try This AgainPublished:• 1 min read
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.
How We Work at PSPDFKitPublished:• 14 min read
An inside look at PSPDFKit's development processes, from proposal-based feature planning to monorepo management and release automation.