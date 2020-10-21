Posts
All the articles I've posted.
Gardening Your Twitter: Curating Your TimelinePublished:• 7 min read
Practical strategies for curating your Twitter timeline through strategic following, muting, and filtering to create an informative and enjoyable social media experience.
Gardening Your Twitter: Growing Your FollowersPublished:• 7 min read
Strategies for growing a meaningful Twitter following through authentic persona development, consistent engagement, and effective content creation based on 12 years of experience.
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.
Disabling Keyboard Avoidance in SwiftUI's UIHostingControllerPublished:• 6 min read
Fixing unwanted keyboard avoidance behavior in UIHostingController using runtime dynamic subclassing to override keyboard notification handling methods.
The State of SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Testing SwiftUI's production readiness in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur through Apple's Fruta sample app, revealing performance issues and platform-specific limitations.
Logging in SwiftPublished:• 15 min read
An in-depth exploration of Apple's unified logging system and the promising OSLogStore API that Apple removed from iOS 14 at the last minute.
Building with Swift Trunk Development SnapshotsPublished:• 4 min read
A troubleshooting guide for building with Swift trunk development snapshots, documenting compilation errors, linker issues, and their solutions.
Calling Super at Runtime in SwiftPublished:• 16 min read
Implementing dynamic super calls in Swift through runtime manipulation, assembly language, and ARM64 register management for InterposeKit.
zld — A Faster Version of Apple's LinkerPublished:• 3 min read
How to speed up iOS build times by 40% using zld, a drop-in replacement for Apple's linker, with practical integration tips for real projects.
How to Fix LLDB: Couldn't IRGen ExpressionPublished:• 10 min read
Solving the mysterious LLDB 'Couldn't IRGen expression' error by investigating Swift module path serialization and discovering that removing dSYM bundles fixes debugging issues.