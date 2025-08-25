Tag: tools
All the articles with the tag "tools".
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
VibeTunnel's first AI-anniversaryPublished:• 6 min read
It's been one month since we released the first version of VibeTunnel, and since in the AI world time is so much faster, let's call it VibeTunnel's first anniversary!
Vibe Meter 2.0: Calculating Claude Code Usage with Token CountingPublished:• 6 min read
How I built support for Anthropic Claude subscriptions in Vibe Meter 2.0, including token counting, SIMD operations, and the challenges of calculating API usage without official APIs.
llm.codes: Make Apple Docs AI-ReadablePublished:• 4 min read
Built this when Claude couldn't read Apple's docs. Now it converts 69+ documentation sites to clean llms.txt. Free, instant, no BS.
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.