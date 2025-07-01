Tag: Testing
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World ExperiencePublished:• 13 min read
How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.
Converting Xcode Test Runs to JUnit, the Fast WayPublished:• 4 min read
A fast method for converting Xcode test results to JUnit format for better CI integration and test reporting.