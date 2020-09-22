Tag: Runtime
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.
Disabling Keyboard Avoidance in SwiftUI's UIHostingControllerPublished:• 6 min read
Fixing unwanted keyboard avoidance behavior in UIHostingController using runtime dynamic subclassing to override keyboard notification handling methods.
InterposeKit — Elegant Swizzling in SwiftPublished:• 3 min read
Introducing InterposeKit, a modern Swift library for elegant method swizzling that leverages Swift 5.2's callAsFunction for type-safe Objective-C method interception.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
Retrofitting containsString: on iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Backport iOS 8's convenient NSString containsString: method to iOS 7 using runtime patching that won't conflict with Apple's implementation.
A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch ForwardingPublished:• 8 min read
Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity.
Hacking with AspectsPublished:• 3 min read
Explore how Apple detects popover presentation in UIImagePickerController and learn to bypass the restriction using my Aspects library.
Fixing What Apple Doesn'tPublished:• 2 min read
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.