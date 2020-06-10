Tag: Objective-C
All the articles with the tag "Objective-C".
Calling Super at Runtime in SwiftPublished:• 16 min read
Implementing dynamic super calls in Swift through runtime manipulation, assembly language, and ARM64 register management for InterposeKit.
Challenges of Adopting Drag and DropPublished:• 10 min read
Discusses the challenges and limitations faced when implementing drag and drop functionality for PDF editing on iOS 11.
UITableViewController designated initializer woesPublished:• 3 min read
Navigate the complications of subclassing UITableViewController after iOS 8.3 introduced designated initializers that break proper initialization patterns.
Researching ResearchKitPublished:• 6 min read
Analyze Apple's first major open-source project ResearchKit to discover interesting implementation details and practical iOS development solutions.
Retrofitting containsString: on iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Backport iOS 8's convenient NSString containsString: method to iOS 7 using runtime patching that won't conflict with Apple's implementation.
A Story About Swizzling "the Right Way™" and Touch ForwardingPublished:• 8 min read
Learn why traditional method swizzling breaks UIKit's touch forwarding and discover a better approach that preserves _cmd integrity.
Smart Proxy DelegationPublished:• 4 min read
Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.
Hacking Block Support Into UIMenuItemPublished:• 12 min read
Implement block support for UIMenuItem by swizzling the responder chain to enable cleaner API patterns.
Using Subscripting With Xcode 4.4 And iOS 4.3+Published:• 2 min read
Use Objective-C's modern subscripting syntax with Xcode 4.4 and iOS 4.3+ through a clever header-only hack that enables array[index] notation.
Pimping recursiveDescriptionPublished:• 2 min read
Enhance UIView's recursiveDescription to clearly show view controller hierarchies and containment relationships for easier debugging.