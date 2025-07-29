Tag: macOS
All the articles with the tag "macOS".
Logging Privacy ShenanigansPublished:• 7 min read
Apple's logs redact your debugging data as <private>. Here's what actually gets hidden, why old tricks don't work anymore, and the only reliable way to see your logs again.
Making AppleScript Work in macOS CLI Tools: The Undocumented PartsPublished:• 6 min read
How to make AppleScript work in macOS CLI tools without permission dialogs blaming Terminal. A deep dive into Info.plist embedding, TCC, and undocumented APIs born from building Terminator MCP.
Peekaboo 2.0 – Free the CLI from its MCP shacklesPublished:• 4 min read
Peekaboo 2.0 ditches the MCP-only approach for a CLI-first architecture, because CLIs are the universal interface that both humans and AI agents can actually use effectively
stats.store: Privacy-First Sparkle AnalyticsPublished:• 3 min read
How curiosity about VibeTunnel users led me to build stats.store - a free, open source analytics backend for Sparkle using AI tools, all while cooking dinner.
Showing Settings from macOS Menu Bar Items: A 5-Hour JourneyPublished:• 7 min read
Why something as simple as showing a settings dialog from a macOS menu bar app took me 5 hours to figure out, and requires 50 lines of code for what should be a one-liner.
Peekaboo MCP – lightning-fast macOS screenshots for AI agentsPublished:• 5 min read
Turn your blind AI into a visual debugger with instant screenshot capture and analysis
Migrating 700+ Tests to Swift Testing: A Real-World ExperiencePublished:• 13 min read
How I migrated over 700 tests from XCTest to Swift Testing across two projects, with AI assistance and systematic refinement
Code Signing and Notarization: Sparkle and TearsPublished:• 10 min read
My brutal journey implementing Sparkle auto-updates in sandboxed macOS apps - from 40 failed releases to enlightenment.
Vibe Meter: Monitor Your AI CostsPublished:• 7 min read
How I built Vibe Meter, a macOS menu bar app to track AI spending in real-time - from workshop demo to shipped product in three days.
Top-Level Menu Visibility in SwiftUI for macOSPublished:• 3 min read
Working around SwiftUI's CommandsBuilder limitations to conditionally show top-level menus on macOS using direct AppKit integration.