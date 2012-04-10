Posts
All the articles I've posted.
NSURLCache Uses A Disk Cache As Of iOS 5Published:• 3 min read
Discover how NSURLCache in iOS 5 now automatically implements disk caching to a SQLite database based on Cache-Control headers.
Moving On... Or How Waiting For A Visa Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me.Published:• 4 min read
After months of waiting for a US visa, I share my journey from freelance to full-time indie developer and the creation of PSPDFKit.
Don't Call willChangeValueForKey Unless It's Really NeededPublished:• 4 min read
Learn why willChangeValueForKey and didChangeValueForKey are unnecessary when using setter methods for KVO in Objective-C.
RebootPublished:• 1 min read
This post marks the reboot of my blog where I plan to share iOS development insights and personal thoughts.