Tag: UIKit

Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to MentionPublished:• 8 min read
Discover how iOS 18's hidden automatic observation tracking brings SwiftUI-like reactive programming to UIKit and AppKit, making your UI code cleaner and more maintainable.
Fixing keyboardShortcut in SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Debugging and fixing a SwiftUI keyboardShortcut bug that fails when mixing SwiftUI with UIKit through reverse engineering and LLDB analysis.
Supporting Both Tap and Long Press on a Button in SwiftUIPublished:• 6 min read
Creating a SwiftUI button that supports both tap and long-press gestures by bridging to UIKit when SwiftUI's gesture system fails on Catalyst.
Forbidden Controls in Catalyst: Optimize Interface for MacPublished:• 7 min read
Investigating why certain UIKit controls throw runtime exceptions in Catalyst's 'Optimize Interface for Mac' mode and discovering which controls are forbidden.
Disabling Keyboard Avoidance in SwiftUI's UIHostingControllerPublished:• 6 min read
Fixing unwanted keyboard avoidance behavior in UIHostingController using runtime dynamic subclassing to override keyboard notification handling methods.
UITableViewController designated initializer woesPublished:• 3 min read
Navigate the complications of subclassing UITableViewController after iOS 8.3 introduced designated initializers that break proper initialization patterns.
The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8Published:• 2 min read
Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
Fixing What Apple Doesn'tPublished:• 2 min read
Fix the misaligned label in iOS 7's printer controller by swizzling UIPrinterSearchingView's layoutSubviews method.