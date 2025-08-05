Tag: TypeScript
Poltergeist: The Ghost That Keeps Your Builds FreshPublished:• 8 min read
Meet Poltergeist: an AI-friendly universal build watcher that auto-detects and rebuilds any project—Swift, Rust, Node.js, CMake, or anything else—the moment you save a file. Zero config, just haunting productivity.
MCP Best PracticesPublished:• 8 min read
My comprehensive guide outlining best practices for building reliable, user-friendly Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools with proper configuration, testing, and release management.