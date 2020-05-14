Tag: PSPDFKit
All the articles with the tag "PSPDFKit".
Let's Try This AgainPublished:• 1 min read
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.
The curious case of rotation with multiple windows on iOS 8Published:• 2 min read
Diagnose and solve an iOS 8 regression where unwanted rotation occurs in apps using multiple windows despite explicit configuration.
UIKit Debug ModePublished:• 2 min read
Unlock hidden UIKit debugging features by bypassing Apple's InternalBuild checks to access secret flags for logging touches, gestures, and animations.
Fixing UITextView On iOS 7Published:• 2 min read
Fix the severe scrolling and content positioning bugs in iOS 7's UITextView with PSPDFTextView, a drop-in replacement.
Fixing UISearchDisplayController On iOS 7Published:• 1 min read
Fix the broken animation, frame positioning, and status bar issues in UISearchDisplayController on iOS 7 with this comprehensive solution.
Smart Proxy DelegationPublished:• 4 min read
Eliminate delegate boilerplate code in Objective-C using NSProxy to automatically handle respondsToSelector checks and method forwarding.
How To Center Content Within UIScrollViewPublished:• 3 min read
Learn the best approach to center content in UIScrollView using contentInset instead of layoutSubviews or setContentOffset for better zooming behavior.
Moving On... Or How Waiting For A Visa Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me.Published:• 4 min read
After months of waiting for a US visa, I share my journey from freelance to full-time indie developer and the creation of PSPDFKit.