Tag: productivity

Commanding Your Claude Code ArmyPublished:• 3 min read
How a simple terminal trick helps me manage multiple Claude Code instances without losing my mind (or my terminal tabs)
Claude Code is My ComputerPublished:• 6 min read
I run Claude Code with --dangerously-skip-permissions flag, giving it full system access. Let me show you a new way of approaching computers.
Stop Over-thinking AI SubscriptionsPublished:• 6 min read
After spending heavily on AI tools for two months, here's why the math actually works out—and which subscriptions are worth every penny.
Gardening Your Twitter: Curating Your TimelinePublished:• 7 min read
Practical strategies for curating your Twitter timeline through strategic following, muting, and filtering to create an informative and enjoyable social media experience.
Adding Keyboard Shortcuts To UIAlertViewPublished:• 3 min read
Add keyboard shortcuts to UIAlertView and UIActionSheet for faster simulator testing by intercepting keyboard events with Enter and Escape keys.