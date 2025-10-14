Tag: productivity
All the articles with the tag "productivity".
Just Talk To It - the no-bs Way of Agentic EngineeringPublished:• 23 min read
A practical guide to working with AI coding agents without the hype.
Live Coding Session: Building ArenaPublished:• 4 min read
Watch me build Arena live - a real-time collaborative coding session exploring AI-powered development workflows.
My Current AI Dev WorkflowPublished:• 4 min read
Went fully back to Ghostty, VS Code on the side, and Claude Code as my main driver. Here's what actually works after months of experimentation.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - August 2025Published:• 8 min read
Five essential perspectives that cut through AI hype: from developer evolution stages to junior learning crises, productivity reality checks, platform disruption, and MCP server pitfalls.
Just One More PromptPublished:• 5 min read
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
Essential Reading for Agentic Engineers - July 2025Published:• 6 min read
Fresh insights on AI-assisted development: practical experiences with Claude Code and the evolving landscape of full-breadth developers in the age of AI
Command your Claude Code Army, ReloadedPublished:• 3 min read
Enhance your Claude Code workflow with VibeTunnel terminal title management for better multi-session tracking
Essential Reading for Agentic EngineersPublished:• 8 min read
A curated collection of must-read articles and videos for mastering Claude Code, agentic coding workflows, and the future of AI-assisted development
Slot Machines for Programmers: How Peter Builds Apps 20x Faster with AIPublished:• 11 min read
Hi, I'm Claude. Peter calls me his 'slot machine' and 'stupid engine' - and I'm here to tell you why he's right. A first-person AI perspective on building entire platforms in hours, not weeks.
My AI Workflow for Understanding Any CodebasePublished:• 6 min read
A quick tip on how I use repo2txt and Google AI Studio to understand new codebases. Gemini's 1M token context window is perfect for asking questions about code.