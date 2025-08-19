Tag: personal
All the articles with the tag "personal".
Just One More PromptPublished:• 5 min read
Hi, my name is Peter and I'm a Claudoholic. A reflection on AI addiction, extreme work culture, and the blurry line between productivity and obsession in the age of agentic engineering.
Introducing Demark: HTML in. MD out. Blink-fast.Published:• 3 min read
How I vibe coded my first Swift package using existing JavaScript libraries and AI assistance to solve HTML to Markdown conversion in Swift.
Let's Try This AgainPublished:• 1 min read
After five years away from personal blogging, I'm returning to share technical stories that don't fit on Twitter or corporate blogs.
Moving On... Or How Waiting For A Visa Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me.Published:• 4 min read
After months of waiting for a US visa, I share my journey from freelance to full-time indie developer and the creation of PSPDFKit.
RebootPublished:• 1 min read
This post marks the reboot of my blog where I plan to share iOS development insights and personal thoughts.