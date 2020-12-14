Tag: performance
On Using Apple Silicon Mac Mini for Continuous IntegrationPublished:• 9 min read
Documenting the challenges and solutions for integrating Apple Silicon M1 Mac minis into a continuous integration system, including automation fixes and performance comparisons.
Apple Silicon M1: A Developer's PerspectivePublished:• 8 min read
A comprehensive evaluation of the M1 MacBook Air as a development machine, covering Xcode performance, compatibility issues, and the transition challenges for developers.
The State of SwiftUIPublished:• 7 min read
Testing SwiftUI's production readiness in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur through Apple's Fruta sample app, revealing performance issues and platform-specific limitations.
NSURLCache Uses A Disk Cache As Of iOS 5Published:• 3 min read
Discover how NSURLCache in iOS 5 now automatically implements disk caching to a SQLite database based on Cache-Control headers.