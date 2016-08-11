Tag: iOS
All the articles with the tag "iOS".
Converting Xcode Test Runs to JUnit, the Fast WayPublished:• 4 min read
A fast method for converting Xcode test results to JUnit format for better CI integration and test reporting.
Efficient iOS Version CheckingPublished:• 10 min read
Best practices for efficiently checking iOS versions in code while supporting multiple deployment targets.
Investigating Thread Safety of UIImagePublished:• 6 min read
Deep dive into UIImage thread safety issues and how to properly handle images in concurrent environments.
Swifty Objective-CPublished:• 18 min read
Modern Objective-C language features that make it more Swift-like, including nullability annotations, generics, and new syntax improvements.
Running UI Tests on iOS With Ludicrous SpeedPublished:• 11 min read
Techniques for dramatically speeding up UI test execution in Xcode using parallelization and optimization strategies.
Surprises with Swift ExtensionsPublished:• 5 min read
Common pitfalls and surprising behaviors when creating Swift extensions on Objective-C classes, with solutions for proper method naming.
Using ccache for Fun and ProfitPublished:• 6 min read
Complete guide to using ccache to dramatically speed up C/C++/Objective-C build times for large iOS projects and CI systems.
UIAppearance for Custom ViewsPublished:• 4 min read
Learn how to properly implement UIAppearance in custom views, including important gotchas about setter tracking and initialization patterns.
NSURLCache Uses A Disk Cache As Of iOS 5Published:• 3 min read
Discover how NSURLCache in iOS 5 now automatically implements disk caching to a SQLite database based on Cache-Control headers.